Odyssey Resources Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
| Name
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Matthew Goodman
|15,647,089
|97.024
|480,000
|2.976
|Gérald Riverin
|15,647,089
|97.024
|480,000
|2.976
|David A. Charles
|15,647,089
|97.024
|480,000
|2.976
Appointment of Auditor
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|16,229,579
|100
|Votes Withheld
|0
|0
|Total Votes Cast
|16,229,579
|100
Approval of Share Option Plan
The shareholders approved the 10% Rolling Share Option Plan of the Company. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|15,370,089
|95.306
|Votes Against
|757,000
|4.694
|Total Votes Cast
|16,127,089
|100
The Share Option Plan was amended to render it compliant with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) including the requirement for share capital adjustments being subject to prior TSXV approval and that the TSXV hold period applies in certain cases.
Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website ( ) and on SEDAR+ at .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Matthew Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 416-350-3314
Email: ...
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