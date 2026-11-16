(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Resources Limited (“ Odyssey” or the“ Company”) (NEX: ODX.H) is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting) which was held on November 11, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows: Election of Directors The shareholders elected each of the three nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Matthew Goodman 15,647,089 97.024 480,000 2.976 Gérald Riverin 15,647,089 97.024 480,000 2.976 David A. Charles 15,647,089 97.024 480,000 2.976





Appointment of Auditor

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 16,229,579 100 Votes Withheld 0 0 Total Votes Cast 16,229,579 100





Approval of Share Option Plan

The shareholders approved the 10% Rolling Share Option Plan of the Company. Details of the voting results are set out below:



Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 15,370,089 95.306 Votes Against 757,000 4.694 Total Votes Cast 16,127,089 100





The Share Option Plan was amended to render it compliant with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) including the requirement for share capital adjustments being subject to prior TSXV approval and that the TSXV hold period applies in certain cases.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website ( ) and on SEDAR+ at .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Matthew Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-350-3314

Email: ...