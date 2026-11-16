Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), the owner of TruGolf, a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, and Polymath Research Inc. (“Polymath”), a Canadian technology company focused on the issuance, compliance and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities and other tokenized financial instruments, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The acquisition of Polymath closed on October 8, 2026, after quarter-end; accordingly, third quarter results reflect only the TruGolf golf business. Polymath will be included in the Company's results beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Financial Highlights

Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025:



Revenue up 29.4%: $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 vs. $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-on-year sales grew approximately 29.4%, driven by new product acceptance, which resulted in higher sales, as well as the recognition of $0.6 million of previously deferred revenue that had met the criteria for recognition.

Net Loss: $(2.1) million for the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $(7.3) million for the third quarter of 2025.

Cost of Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $1.3 million to $2.6 million vs. $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. A year-over-year swing in inventory-related adjustments contributed $0.9 million to the increase (a net charge of $0.1 million in Q3 2026 compared with a net benefit of $0.8 million in Q3 2025), along with $0.6 million of higher product costs arising from greater sales volumes. Additionally, salaries and wages for warehouse employees increased $0.1 million. Offsetting these increases was a reduction of $0.3 million for other product cost variances.

Gross Profit: $2.7 million (51.3% gross margin) for the third quarter of 2026 vs. $2.8 million (68.0% gross margin) for the third quarter of 2025. Total operating expenses increased by 22.0% to $4.8 million in Q3 2026 as compared to the Q3 2025. The increase was driven in part by one-time severance costs associated with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer and certain related employees, increased spending on resources to support higher sales levels and the additional salaries of new officers. Total other expense declined 99%, primarily because Q3 2025 included a $6.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt.



9 Months 2026 vs 9 Months 2025



Revenue up 16.8%: $16.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 vs. $13.8 million in the comparable 2025 period. The nine months ending September 30th year-on-year sales grew approximately 16.8%, driven by new product acceptance in the second and third quarters and the recognition of previously deferred revenue.

Net Loss down 70%: $(3.9) million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 as compared to $(13.3) million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Total operating expenses were up by 1.7%, driven by a $0.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization and a $0.4 million increase in SG&A costs, offset by a $0.7 million decline in salaries, wages and benefits. Other expenses declined 95.3% in the nine months ending September 30, 2026 as compared to the nine months ending September 30, 2025, driven by a $2.6 million decline in interest expense and a $6.1 million decline in loss on extinguishment of debt. Net cash used in operating activities in the nine months ending September 30, 2026 increased to $3.3 million from $2.0 million in the 2025 period.

“Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 8, 2026, we completed the acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., gaining exposure to what we believe is one of the fastest growing areas of financial infrastructure. We remain very excited about the prospects for this new growth driving business and the potential for tokenization of real world assets. Polymath will be integrated into our fourth quarter financial reporting,” said Brenner Adams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of TruGolf Holdings. Mr. Adams continued,“The third quarter was also a strong revenue period for the company, as sales grew by over 29%, reflecting positive results from an entirely new marketing team and budget, along with growing market acceptance of the new E6 Software and other products we have introduced since the start of 2025.” Mr. Adams further commented,“With sales growing, we will lean into the proven new E6 marketing and sales partnerships and continue turn to improve cost management of our golf operations over the next several quarters. Additionally, we look forward to exploring synergistic opportunities between Polymath and our TruGolf Links franchises as we continue to work on expanding our franchise footprint in North America.”

Q3 2026 Results:

Third quarter 2026 sales were up 29.4% to $5.3 million, up from third quarter 2025 sales of $4.1 million. Golf simulator revenues increased by $1.5 million or 58.3% year-over-year in the quarter, while E6 software subscriptions increased by $0.3 million or 43.6%. There was no franchise revenue in the quarter as compared to $0.15 million of franchise revenue in the 2025 period. Other revenue, primarily shipping and installation income, declined by $0.5 million in the 2026 period to $0.2 million.

Salaries, wages and benefits in Q3 2026 increased 42.3% to $0.8 million from $0.6 million in Q3 2025. The increase was driven in part by one-time severance costs of $0.16 million related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer and certain related employees. The 2026 quarter also includes an increase of $0.1 million for salaries of officers who weren't with the company in the 2025 period and an increase of $0.1 million for additional marketing, sales and logistics employees to support revenue growth. These cost expansions were partially mitigated by a $0.1 million increase in staff compensation capitalized toward software development initiatives. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, salary expense declined by 19.3% or $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to the company capitalizing a higher amount of employee compensation as E6 software development costs as compared to the 2025 period. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs increased 17.2% to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $3.0 million in the 2025 period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased marketing expenses and higher liability insurance, offset by a modest decrease in other SG&A costs. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, SG&A costs increased by $0.4 million or 5% as compared to the 2025 period. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing costs, increased rent of a facility and increased other SG&A costs, offset by decreases in legal expenses and bad debt expenses.

Interest expense in third quarter of 2026 declined by 24.3% to $0.08 million from $0.11 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decline was the result of earlier efforts to restructure the Company's debt and convert it into preferred shares.

Operations:

Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2026 increased $1.3 million, primarily due to a $0.9 million year-over-year swing in inventory-related adjustments. As a result, gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 decreased $0.1 million to $2.7 million from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin decreased to 51.3% in Q3 2026 from 68.0% in Q 32025. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, cost of revenues increased $1.4 million or 24.9% as compared to the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to: (i) a $0.7 million increase in product costs associated with higher sales volume, (ii) a $0.6 million increase in salaries and wages of warehouse employees, (iii) a $0.6 million increase in inventory-related adjustments, reflecting higher inventory write-downs and other inventory-related adjustments, and (iv) a $0.2 million increase in shipping and freight costs, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in other product cost variances.

The 2026 third quarter loss from operations increased $0.9 million to $(2.0) million, compared to $(1.1) million for the 2025 period. Net cash used in operating activities in the nine months ending September 30, 2026 increased to $3.3 million as compared to $2.0 million during the nine months ending September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, cash and restricted cash was $5.0 million and there was a working capital deficit of $3.6 million, as compared to cash and restricted cash of $12.6 million and a working capital surplus of $1.1 million on December 31, 2025. The decrease in working capital is primarily attributable to a $7.6 million decrease in cash, increases in accounts payable of $0.4 million and other current liabilities of $0.1 million, and a decrease in prepaid expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by decreases in notes payable to related parties of $2.1 million and deferred revenue of $0.9 million, and increases in accounts receivable of $0.6 million and inventory of $0.2 million. During the nine months ending September 30, 2026, net cash used in investing activities was $3.1 million, compared to $2.5 million during the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in cash used in investing activities was primarily due to an increase in capitalized costs for software development. Net cash used in financing activities was $1.2 million in the nine months ending September 30, 2026, consisting of $0.9 million of repayments of notes payable to related parties and others and $0.3 million of treasury stock repurchases.

Net loss decreased to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2025.

As disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company's recurring losses, negative operating cash flows and working capital deficit raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Subsequent Events

On October 8, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of Polymath, issuing 257,494 shares of Class A common stock and 136,956 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock to former Polymath shareholders. Conversion of the Series C preferred stock is subject to stockholder and Nasdaq approval. Concurrently with closing of the acquisition of Polymath, certain holders of the Company's Series B preferred warrants exercised their Series B preferred warrants to purchase 3,278 shares of Series B preferred stock for an aggregate exercise price of $2,950,000 (stated value of $3,278,000) in exchange for additional Series B preferred warrants to purchase 3,000 additional shares of Series B preferred stock.

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, estimates, projections, or assumptions regarding future events or performance.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the integration of Polymath and its inclusion in the Company's fourth quarter financial reporting; the prospects for Polymath's business and the tokenization of real-world assets; potential synergies between Polymath and the TruGolf Links franchise business; the expansion of the Company's franchise footprint; continued market acceptance of the Company's products and revenue growth; anticipated improvements in cost management; stockholder and Nasdaq approval of the conversion of the Company's Series B and Series C preferred stock; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to obtain additional financing.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“estimates,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,” and similar expressions or the negative thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's history of losses, negative operating cash flows and need for additional financing, and its ability to continue as a going concern; the failure to obtain stockholder or Nasdaq approval, as applicable, for the conversion of the Company's Series B and Series C preferred stock; the outcome of pending litigation, including the putative securities class action and derivative complaint; the Company's material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; changes in market conditions; risks related to the issuance, conversion, and dilution effects of equity securities; risks related to digital assets and token-related initiatives; execution risks associated with integrating Polymath's business following the acquisition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; competitive pressures; general economic and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About TruGolf Holdings, Inc.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) is where the consumer technology of TruGolf meets the institutional finance of Polymath. The Company is well positioned in tokenized finance while operating and growing a real technology business. Polymath develops enterprise-grade capital markets infrastructure for the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities and other tokenized financial instruments. It enables issuers, investors, and market participants to create and manage tokenized representations of real-world assets within compliant frameworks, supporting investor onboarding, regulatory controls, and post-issuance administration across private and institutional markets. TruGolf is recognized as a leader in the golf simulator market, manufacturing and distributing cutting-edge software and hardware that redefines what is possible with golf technology. Its products are designed to capture the spirit of golf, blending tradition with modern innovation. Combined, these two businesses are well positioned in distinct growing markets but sharing the costs of one listed company. This is the power and potential of two digital native businesses working together.

CONTACTS:

Michael Bacal

...

917-886-9071

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)