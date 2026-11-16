If you sold Skechers Class A common stock from April 24, 2025 through the closing of the take-private acquisition of Skechers by 3G Capital Partners L.P. and its affiliates on September 12, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SKX) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who sold Skechers Class A common stock from April 24, 2025 through the closing of the take-private acquisition of Skechers by 3G Capital Partners L.P. and its affiliates on September 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The action (Action) seeks to recover losses on behalf of Class members that were damaged as a result of an alleged scheme to deflate the price of Skechers stock through materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in the April 24, 2025 Information Statement and related public reports concerning the Take-Private Acquisition, as well as other allegedly deceptive acts. Among other things, the Complaint alleges that the Skechers Defendants (i) falsely asserted that the Take-Private Acquisition and the $63 per share consideration were fair, (ii) made materially misleading statements about the mixed merger consideration and the impact of the U.S. and China tariffs on the Company, and (iii) misled investors about strategic alternatives and purported efforts to explore such alternatives. The Complaint further alleges that certain Defendants, including 3G Capital and Greenhill, engaged in a scheme and course of conduct to deceive Skechers shareholders. The misstatements, omissions and other wrongdoing set forth in the Complaint allegedly caused Class members to sell or exchange Skechers Class A common stock at artificially deflated prices and forgo their statutory right to appraisal.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skechers shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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