DENVER, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 28th October 2026, MoonExe inaugurated the company's second Customer Contact and Knowledge Center in the heart of the business district in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Strategically located in Saigon Centre, District 1, this marks MoonExe's successful expansion into the financial hub of Vietnam, strengthening the company's presence to further support members and leaders. The inauguration also marked a significant milestone in MoonExe's expansion plans, with further collaborations in Japan and the Middle East slated for late 2026 and Q1 2027 respectively.

The expansion into Vietnam comes after months of meticulous planning by the management. which is in lockstep with MoonExe's expansion plans towards long-term institutional commitment to establish a truly global network. The decision to cite the company's second Customer Contact and Knowledge Center in Vietnam as a strategic regional hub in Indochina was mainly due to cost and talent advantages, future regional opportunities, and superior market expansion potential.









Firstly, Vietnam has a growing pool of skilled digital/technology professionals coupled with competitive labour, office rental, and operational costs, providing unrivalled cost and talent advantages. Secondly, Ho Chi Minh City proves as a strategic entry point into Vietnam, and the wider Indochina region, facilitating further expansion plans into the region while providing MoonExe with opportunities to establish relationships with local stakeholders. Lastly, Vietnam has a large young, and digitally connected population with growing adoption of digital financial services.

Presence in Ho Chi Minh City, the financial hub of Vietnam, provides MooExe with a large member pool and the unique opportunity to capture growth opportunities in the digital payments space. As the city center and financial hub of the city, physical presence in District 1 guarantees that the company is at the nucleus of all the action with close proximity to not only our members/leaders but also all our stakeholders, present and/or future.

MoonExe would like to thank all members and partners, management, staff, and stakeholders for the company's continued growth and success as MoonExe continues to strive towards the goal of the largest global Exchange Finance (ExFi) solutions provider for cross-border payments.

Note: MoonExe is an independent company and is not affiliated with any of the financial institutions (past and/or present) mentioned in our press releases unless otherwise specified. Views expressed in this article are purely for informational purposes only and do not act as nor constitute investment advice. Please refer to the prevailing regulations in your jurisdiction before making any regulatory decisions for yourself and/or your organisation. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Clients and readers are advised to conduct your own due diligence or consult your financial advisor(s) before making any investment decisions.

MoonExe Customer Contact & Knowledge Center

Unit 3, level 6, Saigon Center, 65 Le Loi, Saigon Ward, HCMC

VP, Media and Content Creation: David Roger,

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