MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarMax Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq SMXT) (“SolarMax” or the“Company”), an integrated solar energy company, reported financial results for the three months and the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $6.7 million, down 29% from $30.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit: $699,000, down 27% from $956,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Total operating expense: $4.8 million, compared with $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net loss: $4.2 million, or $0.88 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.51 per share in the third quarter of 2025.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, our solar and LED businesses continued to demonstrate resilience, with revenue excluding large-scale EPC projects increasing 2% in the third quarter and 27% for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the respective prior-year periods,” stated David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax.“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the potential for a more favorable environment for renewable energy investment and development. With our broad capabilities, we believe SolarMax is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities as market conditions improve.”

About SolarMax Technology Inc.

SolarMax, based in California and founded in 2008, is a leader within the solar and renewable energy sector focused on making sustainable energy both accessible and affordable. SolarMax has established a strong presence in southern California and, commencing in the third quarter of 2025, expanded its operations to include EPC services for EPC projects. SolarMax is looking to generate growth with strategic initiatives that aim to scale commercial solar development services and provide EPC services for industrial projects and LED lighting solutions in the US while expanding its residential solar operations. For more information, visit .

Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to commence services on other EPC contracts entered into in December 2025 and those factors described in“Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements”“Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and“Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on April 6, 2026 and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2026. SolarMax undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Stephen Brown, CFO

(951) 300-0711