(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Revenue Increases 6% Year Over Year and Approximately 25% Sequentially to $1.54 Million Subscription Revenue Expands to 55% of Total Revenue as Cloud Video Surveillance and Remote Guarding Revenue Grew 117% and 85% Year Over Year, Respectively Conference Call to be Held on November 17, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided a business update. “Our third quarter results reflect continued progress in building the recurring revenue foundation of our business,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure.“Subscription revenue increased 101% year over year, with strong growth across both cloud video surveillance and remote guarding and represented approximately 55% of total revenue compared with 29% a year ago. While lower installation and other revenue moderated overall revenue growth, we believe the increasing contribution from subscriptions is an important measure of our progress toward building a more scalable business. Customers are also expanding beyond initial deployments, including an existing multifamily relationship that grew from five properties earlier this year to nine active deployments following quarter-end.” “We see a significant opportunity as property owners and operators combine AI-powered surveillance with live remote guarding to modernize their security operations,” continued Mr. McCormick.“We are investing in sales, marketing and operations to support customer acquisition, deployments and the expansion of remote guarding, and our operating expenses and net loss increased during the quarter. Our focus is on translating those investments into sustained subscription revenue growth while improving operating efficiency as we scale. We believe our integrated platform positions Cloudastructure to deepen customer relationships, expand across additional properties and win new business.” Key Financial and Operational Highlights:

Subscription Revenue Growth: Subscription services revenue increased 101% year-over-year to approximately $853,000, driven by cloud video surveillance revenue growth of 117% and remote guarding revenue growth of 85%.

Revenue Mix Shift: Subscription services represented approximately 55% of total revenue in the third quarter, compared with approximately 29% in the prior year period, as installation and other revenue declined.

Recurring Revenue Run Rate: Third quarter subscription revenue implies an annualized run rate of approximately $3.4 million based on recurring revenue as of the end of September 2026.

Gross Profit Expansion: Gross profit increased 9% year-over-year to approximately $785,000, with gross margin of approximately 51%, compared with approximately 50% in the prior year period.

Sequential Growth: Total revenue increased approximately 25% and subscription revenue increased approximately 12% compared with the second quarter of 2026.

Total Revenue: Third quarter revenue was $1.54 million, an increase of approximately 6% compared with $1.45 million in the prior year period. Nine-Month Performance: Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $4.1 million, an increase of approximately 25% over the same period in 2025, with gross profit up approximately 45%.

Multifamily Expansion and Customer Growth Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced two additional deployments with an existing multifamily portfolio customer, expanding the relationship from five properties earlier this year to nine active deployments and demonstrating the Company's land-and-expand strategy as successful initial deployments lead to broader portfolio adoption. Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026:

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $1.54 million, compared to $1.45 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of approximately 6% year-over-year. Subscription services revenue increased to $853,000 from $424,000, an increase of approximately 101%, led by cloud video surveillance revenue growth of approximately 117% and remote guarding revenue growth of approximately 85%. Hardware revenue increased to $412,000 from $347,000, while installation and other revenue decreased to $274,000 from $679,000, reflecting the Company's continued shift toward recurring, subscription-based revenue.

Cost of goods sold for the third quarter was $754,000, compared to $731,000 in the prior year period, an increase of approximately 3%, reflecting higher hosting, data center bandwidth and remote guarding costs to support subscription growth, largely offset by lower installation labor costs.



Gross profit increased to $785,000, compared to $719,000 in the third quarter of 2025, representing approximately 9% year-over-year growth. Gross margin was approximately 51%, compared to approximately 50% in the prior year period, reflecting the increased contribution from recurring service offerings.



Operating expenses for the quarter totaled approximately $3.8 million, compared to approximately $2.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting increased sales and marketing and research and development investment and higher operations headcount to support deployment and remote guarding scale. Third quarter operating expenses included $548,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the repricing of stock options on August 27, 2026.



General and administrative expenses for the quarter were approximately $1.4 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of approximately 34%, primarily reflecting higher professional services costs, partially offset by lower salaries and consulting fees.



Net loss for the third quarter was approximately $3.1 million, compared to approximately $1.3 million in the same period in 2025. The prior year period included a non-cash gain of $628,000 on the change in fair value of derivative liabilities; the derivative liability was retired on June 29, 2026, and there was no corresponding gain in the current period. (Prior year comparative figures have been revised in connection with the technical accounting matter related to the Company's Series 1 and Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock. The revision did not affect cash, operations, revenue, or operating expenses.)

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $2.2 million.



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss $ (3,089 ) $ (1,292 ) $ (7,593 ) $ (5,489 ) Add (less): Stock-based compensation 878 732 1,669 1,915 Depreciation and amortization 32 28 87 60 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities – (628 ) (192 ) (709 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 22 – 22 – Bad debt expense (17 ) 26 11 27 Interest (income) / expense 6 (65 ) (89 ) (147 ) Franchise and other taxes 55 – 141 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,113 ) $ (1,199 ) $ (5,944 ) $ (4,339 )

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide a business update.

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT

Live Call: 1-888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International)

Access Code: 361397

Webcast:

The live webcast and any related presentation materials made available for the call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at .

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through December 1, 2026, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 54741. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 365 days.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding customer adoption and expansion, the Company's land-and-expand strategy, recurring revenue growth and the annualized run rate, product capabilities, market opportunity, deployment timing, and the Company's ability to scale its platform. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company has a history of net losses and a limited operating history at scale, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve or sustain profitability. The Company's ability to grow recurring revenue depends on successful deployment and customer adoption and retention, including in a customer base that may be concentrated in the multifamily sector and among a limited number of customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to multiple factors including, among others: uncertainty regarding market adoption of AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding solutions; customer concentration, churn, and renewal rates; delays, cost overruns, or performance issues in deploying and integrating the Company's platform; competition and pricing pressure; the Company's ability to fund growth and meet capital needs; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the ability to maintain platform availability, cybersecurity, and data privacy; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the Company's ability to manage sales and marketing investments and scale operations; delays or changes in financial reporting and accounting treatment; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

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Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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