Beneficient Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results
| Consolidated Fiscal Second Quarter Results
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|Change % vs. Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
|Change % vs. Prior YTD
|GAAP Revenues
|$
|(25,286
|)
|$
|12,165
|$
|(2,763
|)
| NM
|$
|(13,121
|)
|$
|(15,386
|)
|14.7
|%
|Adjusted Revenues(1)
|(14,400
|)
|15,925
|(2,759
|)
| NM
|1,525
|(15,381
|)
| NM
|GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|(39,348
|)
|(377
|)
|(17,864
|)
| NM
|(39,725
|)
|(110,512
|)
|64.1
|%
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)(1)
|(23,514
|)
|5,727
|(12,588
|)
|NM
|(17,787
|)
|(37,768
|)
|52.9
|%
|Basic Class A EPS (3)
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|NM
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
|96.6
|%
|Diluted Class A EPS (3)
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|NM
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
|96.6
|%
|Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(2)
|(3,224
|)
|6,978
|11,420
|NM
|3,754
|24,478
|(84.7
|)
|%
|Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(1)(2)
|10,691
|10,738
|11,420
|(0.4
|)
|%
|21,429
|24,478
|(12.5
|)
|%
|Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders
|(39,231
|)
|(1,896
|)
|(8,084
|)
|NM
|(41,127
|)
|(84,520
|)
|51.3
|%
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(1)(2)
|$
|(20,368
|)
|$
|4,208
|$
|(2,812
|)
|NM
|$
|(16,160
|)
|$
|(11,781
|)
|(37.2
|)
|%
|NM - Not meaningful.
|(1) Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders and Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
|(2) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders.“Ben's Equity Holders” refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH, which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 2 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended September 30, 2026, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
|(3) Periods presented have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-8 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.
Table 2 below presents a summary of selected unaudited consolidated balance sheet information.
| Consolidated Fiscal Second Quarter Results
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
As of
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 4Q 26
As of
March 31, 2026
| Change %
|Investments, at Fair Value
|$
|201,049
|$
|195,536
|2.8
|%
|All Other Assets
|17,797
|33,322
|(46.6
|)
|%
|Goodwill
|8,435
|9,914
|(14.9
|)
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|227,281
|$
|238,772
|(4.8
|)
|%
Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
Table 3 below presents unaudited segment revenues and segment operating income (loss) for business segments attributable to Ben's equity holders.
| Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|Change % vs. Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
| Change % vs. Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|8,664
|$
|8,215
|$
|8,497
|5.5
|%
|$
|16,879
|$
|17,332
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Ben Custody
|2,672
|2,500
|3,081
|6.9
|%
|5,172
|7,264
|(28.8
|)
|%
|Corporate & Other
|(14,560
|)
|(3,737
|)
|(158
|)
|NM
|(18,297
|)
|(118
|)
| NM
|Total Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
|$
|(3,224
|)
|$
|6,978
|$
|11,420
|NM
|$
|3,754
|$
|24,478
|(84.7
|)
|%
| Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|Change % vs. Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
|Change % vs. Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(17,299
|)
|$
|7,354
|$
|(821
|)
|NM
|$
|(9,945
|)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|(45.4
|)
|%
|Ben Custody
|198
|1,350
|2,292
|(85.3
|)
|%
|1,548
|5,420
|(71.4
|)
|%
|Corporate & Other
|(22,130
|)
|(10,600
|)
|(9,555
|)
|NM
|(32,730
|)
|(83,102
|)
|60.6
|%
|Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
|$
|(39,231
|)
|$
|(1,896
|)
|$
|(8,084
|)
|NM
|$
|(41,127
|)
|$
|(84,520
|)
|51.3
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders.“Ben's Equity Holders” refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH, which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 2 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended September 30, 2026, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Adjusted Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (2)
Table 4 below presents unaudited adjusted segment revenue and adjusted segment operating income (loss) for business segments attributable to Ben's equity holders.
| Adjusted Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|Change % vs. Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
|Change % vs. Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|8,664
|$
|8,215
|$
|8,497
|5.5
|%
|$
|16,879
|$
|17,332
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Ben Custody
|2,672
|2,500
|3,081
|6.9
|%
|5,172
|7,264
|(28.8
|)
|%
|Corporate & Other
|(645
|)
|23
|(158
|)
|NM
|(622
|)
|(118
|)
| NM
|Total Adjusted Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
|$
|10,691
|$
|10,738
|$
|11,420
|(0.4
|)
|%
|$
|21,429
|$
|24,478
|(12.5
|)
|%
| Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|Change % vs. Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
|Change % vs. Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(17,299
|)
|$
|7,354
|$
|(821
|)
|NM
|$
|(9,945
|)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|(45.4
|)
|%
|Ben Custody
|1,677
|1,350
|2,292
|24.2
|%
|3,027
|5,420
|(44.2
|)
|%
|Corporate & Other
|(4,746
|)
|(4,496
|)
|(4,283
|)
|(5.6
|)
|%
|(9,242
|)
|(10,363
|)
|10.8
|%
|Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
|$
|(20,368
|)
|$
|4,208
|$
|(2,812
|)
|NM
|$
|(16,160
|)
|$
|(11,781
|)
|(37.2
|)
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders and Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
(2) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders.“Ben's Equity Holders” refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH, which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 2 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended September 30, 2026, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Shareholders
Table 5 below presents a reconciliation of operating income (loss) by business segment attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to net income (loss) attributable to Ben common shareholders.
| Reconciliation of Business Segments to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Shareholders
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 2 Q 27
September 30, 2026
| Fiscal 1 Q 27
June 30, 2026
| Fiscal 2 Q 26
September 30, 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2027
|YTD Fiscal 2026
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(17,299
|)
|$
|7,354
|$
|(821
|)
|$
|(9,945
|)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|Ben Custody
|198
|1,350
|2,292
|1,548
|5,420
|Corporate & Other
|(22,130
|)
|(10,600
|)
|(9,555
|)
|(32,730
|)
|(83,102
|)
|Income tax expense (allocable to Ben and BCH equity holders)
|(22
|)
|-
|(43
|)
|(22
|)
|(43
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Ben
|22,179
|21
|9,191
|22,200
|25,175
|Noncontrolling interest guaranteed payment
|(4,982
|)
|(4,908
|)
|(4,693
|)
|(9,890
|)
|(9,317
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ben's common shareholders
|$
|(22,056
|)
|$
|(6,783
|)
|$
|(3,629
|)
|$
|(28,839
|)
|$
|(68,705
|)
Corporate Update Call
Beneficient intends to host an investor conference call and webcast to provide additional commentary on its financial results, recent business developments and strategic priorities in the context of its overall strategic plans. Details regarding a call or webcast will be announced separately through the Company's investor relations website and appropriate public channels.
About Beneficient
Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets.
Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.
For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investors:
Matt Kreps/214-597-8200/...
Michael Wetherington/214-284-1199/...
...
Not an Offer of Securities
The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to, among other things, demand for our solutions in the alternative asset industry, opportunities for market growth, our ability to identify and negotiate transactions, diversification and size of our loan portfolio, growth of our collateral management services and our ability to scale operations and provide shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to consummate liquidity transactions on terms desirable for the Company, or at all, our ability to regain compliance with the market value of the Company's listed securities requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (the“Nasdaq Listing Rules”) within the applicable compliance period, our ability to cure any future deficiencies in compliance with any of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the outcome and timing of the remaining GWG Holdings, Inc. litigation and related legacy matters, risks related to the substantial costs and diversion of management's attention and resources due to these matters, the risk that the Company's collateral management services do not perform as expected or do not generate revenue, and the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Table 6: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Investment income (loss), net
|$
|(13,834
|)
|$
|(3,162
|)
|$
|2,041
|$
|(15,938
|)
|Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net (related party of $(10,886), $(4), $(14,646) and $(5), respectively)
|(11,547
|)
|211
|(15,313
|)
|166
|Interest and dividend income
|10
|10
|20
|20
|Trust services and administration revenues (related party of nil, $8, nil and $15, respectively)
|85
|178
|131
|366
|Total revenues
|(25,286
|)
|(2,763
|)
|(13,121
|)
|(15,386
|)
|Operating expenses
|Employee compensation and benefits
|2,791
|2,429
|5,618
|5,760
|Interest expense (related party of $2,741, $3,140, $5,449 and $6,457, respectively)
|4,706
|4,898
|9,276
|8,313
|Professional services, net
|3,493
|5,331
|6,979
|13,288
|Loss on impairment of goodwill
|1,479
|-
|1,479
|-
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|-
|-
|-
|62,831
|Other expenses (related party of $714, $714, $1,428 and $1,428, respectively)
|1,593
|2,443
|3,252
|4,934
|Total operating expenses
|14,062
|15,101
|26,604
|95,126
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(39,348
|)
|(17,864
|)
|(39,725
|)
|(110,512
|)
|Income tax expense
|22
|43
|22
|43
|Net income (loss)
|(39,370
|)
|(17,907
|)
|(39,747
|)
|(110,555
|)
|Plus: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Customer ExAlt Trusts
|117
|9,780
|(1,402
|)
|25,992
|Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Ben
|22,179
|9,191
|22,200
|25,175
|Less: Noncontrolling interest guaranteed payment
|(4,982
|)
|(4,693
|)
|(9,890
|)
|(9,317
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Beneficient common shareholders
|$
|(22,056
|)
|$
|(3,629
|)
|$
|(28,839
|)
|$
|(68,705
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in available-for-sale debt securities
|107
|92
|562
|92
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|(39,263
|)
|(17,815
|)
|(39,185
|)
|(110,463
|)
|Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(17,207
|)
|(14,186
|)
|(10,346
|)
|(41,758
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Beneficient
|$
|(22,056
|)
|$
|(3,629
|)
|$
|(28,839
|)
|$
|(68,705
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share(1)
|Class A - basic
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
|Class B - basic
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share(1)
|Class A - diluted
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
|Class B - diluted
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(3.00
|)
|$
|(1.97
|)
|$
|(58.68
|)
(1) Periods presented have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-8 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.
Table 7: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|September 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,476
|$
|2,543
|Investments, at fair value:
|Investments held by Customer ExAlt Trusts (related party of nil and nil)
|201,049
|195,536
|Derivative asset, related party
|3,976
|21,652
|Other assets, net (related party of $515 and $514)
|6,345
|9,127
|Goodwill
|8,435
|9,914
|Total assets
|$
|227,281
|$
|238,772
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses (related party of $18,999 and $17,571)
|$
|59,909
|$
|63,788
|Other liabilities (related party of $36,007 and $30,497)
|195,483
|176,651
|Warrants liability
|273
|308
|Convertible debt, at fair value
|1,357
|-
|Debt due to related parties
|96,786
|96,785
|Total liabilities
|353,808
|337,532
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|Preferred Series A Subclass 0 Redeemable Unit Accounts, nonunitized
|90,526
|90,526
|Total temporary equity
|90,526
|90,526
|Shareholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250,000 shares authorized
|Series A preferred stock, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively
|-
|-
|Series B preferred stock, 3,229 and 1,831 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively
|3
|2
|Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 625,000 and 625,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, 18,958 and 14,419 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, and 18,957 and 14,418 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively
|19
|14
|Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 31 shares authorized, 30 and 30 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,906,048
|1,884,835
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,124,317
|)
|(2,095,478
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (1 share as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026)
|(3,444
|)
|(3,444
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|614
|52
|Noncontrolling interests
|4,024
|24,733
|Total equity (deficit)
|(217,053
|)
|(189,286
|)
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity (deficit)
|$
|227,281
|$
|238,772
Table 8: Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Ben
Liquidity
| Ben
Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|8,664
|$
|2,672
|$
|(10,811
|)
|$
|(14,560
|)
|$
|(11,251
|)
|$
|(25,286
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|13,915
|-
|13,915
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|8,664
|$
|2,672
|$
|(13,840
|)
|$
|(645
|)
|$
|(11,251
|)
|$
|(14,400
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(17,299
|)
|$
|198
|$
|(55,256
|)
|$
|(22,130
|)
|$
|55,139
|$
|(39,348
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|13,915
|-
|13,915
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|1,479
|-
|-
|-
|1,479
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|-
|-
|-
|1,837
|-
|1,837
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|163
|-
|163
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,469
|-
|1,469
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(17,299
|)
|$
|1,677
|$
|(58,285
|)
|$
|(4,746
|)
|$
|55,139
|$
|(23,514
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
| Ben
Liquidity
| Ben
Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|8,215
|$
|2,500
|$
|15,856
|$
|(3,737
|)
|$
|(10,669
|)
|$
|12,165
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|3,760
|-
|3,760
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|8,215
|$
|2,500
|$
|15,856
|$
|23
|$
|(10,669
|)
|$
|15,925
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|7,354
|$
|1,350
|$
|(26,968
|)
|$
|(10,600
|)
|$
|28,487
|$
|(377
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|3,760
|-
|3,760
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|-
|-
|-
|1,771
|-
|1,771
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|185
|-
|185
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|388
|-
|388
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|7,354
|$
|1,350
|$
|(26,968
|)
|$
|(4,496
|)
|$
|28,487
|$
|5,727
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Ben
Liquidity
| Ben
Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|8,497
|$
|3,081
|$
|(2,783
|)
|$
|(158
|)
|$
|(11,400
|)
|$
|(2,763
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|8,497
|$
|3,081
|$
|(2,779
|)
|$
|(158
|)
|$
|(11,400
|)
|$
|(2,759
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(821
|)
|$
|2,292
|$
|(44,632
|)
|$
|(9,555
|)
|$
|34,852
|$
|(17,864
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|-
|-
|-
|1,656
|-
|1,656
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|462
|-
|462
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|3,154
|-
|3,154
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(821
|)
|$
|2,292
|$
|(44,628
|)
|$
|(4,283
|)
|$
|34,852
|$
|(12,588
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Ben
Liquidity
| Ben
Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|16,879
|$
|5,172
|$
|5,045
|$
|(18,297
|)
|$
|(21,920
|)
|$
|(13,121
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|17,675
|-
|17,675
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|16,879
|$
|5,172
|$
|2,016
|$
|(622
|)
|$
|(21,920
|)
|$
|1,525
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(9,945
|)
|$
|1,548
|$
|(82,224
|)
|$
|(32,730
|)
|$
|83,626
|$
|(39,725
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|-
|-
|(3,029
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|17,675
|-
|17,675
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|1,479
|-
|-
|-
|1,479
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|-
|-
|-
|3,608
|-
|3,608
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|348
|-
|348
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,857
|-
|1,857
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(9,945
|)
|$
|3,027
|$
|(85,253
|)
|$
|(9,242
|)
|$
|83,626
|$
|(17,787
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Ben
Liquidity
| Ben
Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|17,332
|$
|7,264
|$
|(15,634
|)
|$
|(118
|)
|$
|(24,230
|)
|$
|(15,386
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|5
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|17,332
|$
|7,264
|$
|(15,629
|)
|$
|(118
|)
|$
|(24,230
|)
|$
|(15,381
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|$
|5,420
|$
|(98,608
|)
|$
|(83,102
|)
|$
|72,616
|$
|(110,512
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|5
|Mark to market adjustment on derivative asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|-
|-
|-
|64,487
|-
|64,487
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|923
|-
|923
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|7,329
|-
|7,329
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|$
|5,420
|$
|(98,603
|)
|$
|(10,363
|)
|$
|72,616
|$
|(37,768
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating Expenses Non GAAP Reconciliation
|Operating expenses
|$
|14,062
|$
|15,101
|$
|26,604
|$
|95,126
|Less: Accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|(1,837
|)
|(1,656
|)
|(3,608
|)
|(64,487
|)
|Less: Goodwill impairment
|(1,479
|)
|-
|(1,479
|)
|-
|Operating expenses, excluding accrual of loss contingency related to arbitration award, including post-judgment interest
|$
|10,746
|$
|13,445
|$
|21,517
|$
|30,639
Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it helps investors understand underlying trends in our business and facilitates an understanding of our operating performance from period to period because it facilitates a comparison of our recurring core business operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate such items in the same way.
We define adjusted revenue as revenue adjusted to exclude the effect of mark-to-market adjustments on related party equity securities that were acquired both prior to and during the Collateral Swap, which on August 1, 2023, became interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust and mark-to-market adjustments on derivative asset related to appreciation forfeiture for shares issued in the limited conversion of BCH Preferred A-1 to Class A common stock. Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders is the same as "adjusted revenues" related to the aggregate of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Corporate/Other Business Segments, which are the segments that impact the net income (loss) attributable to all equity holders of Beneficient, including equity holders of Beneficient's subsidiary, BCH.
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted to exclude the effect of the adjustments to revenue as described above, credit losses on related party available-for-sale debt securities that were acquired in the Collateral Swap which on August 1, 2023, became interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust, and receivables from a related party that filed for bankruptcy and certain notes receivables originated during our formative transactions, non-cash asset impairment, share-based compensation expense, and legal, professional services, and public relations costs related to the GWG Holdings bankruptcy, lawsuits, and certain employee matters, including fees & loss contingency accruals (releases), including post judgment interest incurred in arbitration with a former director. Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders is the same as "adjusted operating income (loss)" related to the aggregate of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Corporate/Other Business Segments, which are the segments that impact the net income (loss) attributable to all equity holders of Beneficient, including equity holders of Beneficient's subsidiary, BCH.
Adjusted operating expenses represent GAAP operating expenses, adjusted to exclude loss contingency accruals (releases), including post judgment interest incurred in arbitration with a former director, and non-cash asset impairment.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They are unaudited and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, GAAP revenues, GAAP operating expenses, or GAAP operating income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Uses of cash flows that are not reflected in adjusted operating income (loss) or adjusted segment operating income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders include capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, and other expenses, which can be significant. As a result, adjusted operating income (loss) and/or adjusted segment operating income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity.
Because of these limitations, Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, and Adjusted Operating Expenses should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, and Adjusted Operating Expenses on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures set forth above and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment