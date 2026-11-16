MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 6th International New Materials Industry Conference

BENGBU, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of November 13, the 6th International New Materials Industry Conference opened in Bengbu. Under the theme "New Technology · New Materials · New Future," the conference was jointly hosted by the People's Government of Anhui Province, the International Commission on Glass, China Baowu, and China National Building Material. Guests from all sectors gathered in Bengbu to discuss the blueprint for industrial development. Featuring main events, special sessions, and industrial matchmaking sessions, the conference builds a full-chain platform for technical exchanges, capital matchmaking, and the commercialization of research achievements.

As the host city for six consecutive editions, Bengbu is a leading hub of glass industry innovation in China. In 2025, the city was home to more than 450 enterprises above designated size in the new materials sector, with output value reaching 72.1 billion yuan, up 14.9% year on year. Backed by platforms such as the National Innovation Center for Glass New Materials, the world's first 8.6-generation OLED glass substrate rolled off the production line; 30-micron flexible foldable glass has been delivered in batches; and the photoelectric conversion efficiency of CIGS (copper-indium-gallium-selenium) power-generation glass has repeatedly set new world records.

Through previous editions of the conference, Bengbu has signed a total of 418 projects with a combined investment of 300.7 billion yuan. Looking ahead, Bengbu will use the conference as a bridge to step up investment promotion and talent recruitment and advance project development, foster the integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain, and talent chain, strengthen new materials industrial clusters, build the "China Glass Valley" and the "China Sensor Valley," and develop itself into a "Pearl on the Huaihe River, a City of Intelligent Manufacturing."

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Cao, Tel: 86-10-63074558