MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOMBALL, TX, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMBALL, TX - November 16, 2026 -

The Window Source of Houston, a veteran-owned window and door replacement company serving Greater Houston, has introduced an online window replacement cost estimator alongside published 2026 installed pricing for three vinyl window series. The new resource, available through the company's redesigned website, allows homeowners to calculate preliminary project costs before arranging an in-home consultation.

The estimator, accessible through the company's pricing page, covers the TWS 3000, 6000 and 9000 Series single-hung vinyl replacement windows. Published installed prices range from $775 to $1,500 per window for the TWS 3000 Series, $950 to $2,100 for the TWS 6000 Series and $1,250 to $2,500 for the TWS 9000 Series.

Homeowners can select a window series and enter the number of windows they intend to replace. The calculator then multiplies the selected series' published per-window price range by the quantity entered to produce a preliminary project estimate. For example, a project involving 10 TWS 3000 Series single-hung windows generates an estimated installed cost of $7,750 to $15,000.

The published ranges apply to single-hung vinyl replacement windows and include professional installation using the company's Leak Shield method. Actual project costs depend on window dimensions, glass packages, frame finishes, installation conditions and any additional work required. The estimator does not individually calculate these variables or include repairs to damaged openings, which are evaluated during an in-person inspection. Applicable taxes, permit requirements and disposal charges are confirmed during the quotation process.

"Houston homeowners deserve to know what window replacement costs before they let a salesperson in the door," said David Mallette, Founder and CEO of The Window Source of Houston. "We publish our prices because transparency is how we do business. The estimator gives families an honest starting point, and our free in-home consultation turns that range into an exact quote."

The online tool forms part of a broader website redesign intended to make window replacement information accessible during the initial research process. The site provides information about double-hung, casement, bay, bow and specialty-shaped windows, along with comparisons of vinyl, composite and aluminum frames. Additional resources address energy-efficient and impact-rated window options, installation procedures and financing availability.

The company also provides information about its lifetime, transferable Leak Shield Guarantee, which covers qualifying water leaks resulting from installation workmanship. According to the company's published warranty description, qualifying installation-related leaks are repaired without charge while the original installation remains in place, and coverage transfers to subsequent homeowners without additional transfer paperwork. The guarantee is separate from applicable manufacturer product warranties, and coverage details are available through the company's warranty information.

The Window Source of Houston is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and was ranked No. 429 in Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 list. The company is headquartered at 14211 Hirschfield Road in Tomball, Texas, and serves residential customers throughout Greater Houston.

Founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mallette, The Window Source of Houston provides residential window and door replacement services, including vinyl, composite, aluminum and impact-rated windows, as well as entry, patio, French and sliding glass doors. Additional company information is available at windowsourcehouston.com or by calling (281) 547-6900. Media inquiries may be directed to the company at the same telephone number.

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For more information about The Window Source of Houston, contact the company here:

The Window Source of Houston

David Mallette

281-547-6900

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14211 Hirschfield Rd, Tomball, TX 77377

CONTACT: David Mallette