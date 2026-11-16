Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Duolingo (DUOL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Duolingo Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Duolingo, Inc. (“Duolingo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DUOL) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The Duolingo class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and“product improvements” that“get improved retention,” Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

