Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass, Inc. (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: COMP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all former Anywhere shareholders who acquired Compass common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere securities pursuant to the S-4 registration statement, 424B3 prospectus, and related oral communications (collectively, with materials incorporated therein, the“Registration Statement” or“Offering Materials”), issued in connection with the January 2026 stock-for-stock exchange by which Compass acquired and merged with Anywhere. Investors have until December 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Compass falsely attested in its Merger offering materials that it was making“reasonable best efforts to obtain... authorizations and consents” from“certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date.” The Company misled investors about its“compliance with applicable laws, the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.” Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the Merger period. When the market learned the truth about Compass, investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Compass shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

