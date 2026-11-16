(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) (“Aya” or the“Company”) announces that it has filed an amended Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, which replaces the MD&A filed on November 12, 2026. The amended figures below also supersede the corresponding figures in the Company's news release dated November 12, 2026. Revenue, cost of sales, net income, earnings per share, cash flows and financial position are unchanged. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 are unchanged and have not been refiled. The amended MD&A corrects silver ounces (“oz”) sold from the Zgounder Silver Mine (“Zgounder”) in Q3-2026 to 1,392,478 oz, from 1,243,092 oz originally reported, an additional 149,386 oz. Silver in transit to the refiner at quarter-end, which was held in inventory, was deducted twice in the calculation of ounces sold. As a result, silver and silver equivalent ounces sold, average net realized silver and silver equivalent prices per ounce, and cash costs per ounce sold for the three and nine-month periods have been corrected, together with the related commentary. Silver and silver equivalent ounces produced, and inventory quantities, as previously reported, are not affected.

As amended As originally reported Zgounder silver sold – Q3-2026 (oz) 1,392,478 1,243,092 Zgounder silver sold – YTD-2026 (oz) 4,090,992 3,941,606 Consolidated silver equivalent ("AgEq") sold – Q3-2026 (oz) 1,885,410 1,736,024 Consolidated AgEq sold – YTD-2026 (oz) 4,818,891 4,669,505 Zgounder average net realized silver price – Q3-2026 ($/oz)1 61.89 69.32 Zgounder average net realized silver price – YTD-2026 ($/oz)1 71.20 73.90 Consolidated average net realized AgEq price – Q3-2026 ($/oz)1 54.78 59.50 Consolidated average net realized AgEq price – YTD-2026 ($/oz)1 65.86 67.96 Zgounder cash costs per silver oz sold – Q3-2026 ($/oz)2 15.65 17.53 Zgounder cash costs per silver oz sold – YTD-2026 ($/oz)2 17.32 17.97 Consolidated cash costs per AgEq oz sold – Q3-2026 ($/oz)2 14.28 15.51 Consolidated cash costs per AgEq oz sold – YTD-2026 ($/oz)2 16.30 16.82

1 Calculated as revenue divided by ounces sold. See the“Q3-2026 and YTD-2026 Financial Highlights” and“Q3-2026 and YTD-2026 Operational Highlights” sections of the amended MD&A.

2 Non-GAAP ratio. See“Non-GAAP Measures” below.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to cash costs per silver ounce sold and cash costs per silver equivalent ounce sold, which are non-GAAP ratios. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to evaluate the Company's operating performance. For a description of the composition of each measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, refer to the“Non-GAAP Measures” section of the amended MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, which is incorporated by reference into this press release and is available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, with potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at .

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

... Alex Ball

Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“assume”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”, "goal",“guidance”,“intend”,“objective”,“plan”, "potential",“strategy”, "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will”, or are“likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's focus on expanding its resource base and land package on the Anti-Atlas fault; the feasibility study work underway at Boumadine; the potential for further discovery at Boumadine; the Company being guided by a vision of responsible mining; and the Company's commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding Aya's ability to raise additional financing when needed and on reasonable terms; Aya's ability to achieve current exploration, development and other objectives concerning Aya's properties; Aya's expectation that the current price and demand for gold and silver and other commodities will be sustained or will improve; Aya's ability to obtain, maintain and renew requisite licenses, permits, and necessary governmental approvals; Aya's assumption that applicable tax rates and taxation regimes will remain substantially unchanged from current levels; Aya's assumptions that interest rate indices will remain within ranges consistent with current levels; the Boumadine feasibility study to be completed on the timeline anticipated; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the absence of force majeure events, including natural disasters, pandemics, geopolitical disruptions, wars or other extraordinary events, that could materially affect the Company's operations or development plans; the availability of qualified contractors, equipment and supplies required to execute the Company's operational, exploration and development plans; applicable laws and regulations remain substantially unchanged from those currently in effect in Canada and Morocco; Aya's assumption that weather and environmental conditions at its operating sites will remain within ranges consistent with historical norms; the availability and cost of inputs; and foreign exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others Aya's ability to execute its plans relating to the Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; the results of the Boumadine feasibility study and its completion on the timeline anticipated; fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, gold, silver and other commodities; Aya's ability to obtain, maintain and renew necessary permits, licenses and governmental approvals in due time and under conditions acceptable to Aya; Aya's ability to obtain additional financing when needed and on reasonable terms; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the possibility that further discovery at Boumadine may not occur; Aya's inability to achieve its current exploration, development and other objectives concerning its properties; the inaccuracy or unreliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, and Aya's inability to meet or achieve them; the inability to determine, with certainty, metal production, cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; changes in laws and regulations in Canada and Morocco; Aya's ability to expand its resource base and land package on the Anti-Atlas, including its ability to acquire additional exploration licenses; the availability of qualified contractors, equipment and supplies required to execute Aya's operational, exploration and development plans; the availability and cost of inputs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; force majeure events, including natural disasters, pandemics, geopolitical disruptions, wars or other extraordinary events, that could materially affect Aya's operations or development plans; weather and environmental conditions at Aya's operating sites that differ from historical norms; changes in applicable tax rates and taxation regimes; and changes in interest rates.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.