MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plaza Pizza, founded in Newark in 1971 and owned by siblings Ben, Brian, and Olivia Claggett since 2019, marks 55 years in Newark in 2026. Both of its Licking County locations, in Newark and Heath, deliver through DoorDash within about five miles of each store.

Newark, OH, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When did Plaza Pizza open, and who owns it today? Plaza Pizza opened in Newark, Ohio, in 1971 and marks 55 years as a Newark pizzeria in 2026. Siblings Ben, Brian, and Olivia Claggett, who grew up as Plaza Pizza customers, purchased the business in 2019. The family now operates two Licking County locations, at 1130 Mt Vernon Rd in Newark and 830 S 30th St in Heath.







A Family Legacy & A Story Of Tradition & Innovation

Does Plaza Pizza deliver in Newark and Heath? Plaza Pizza delivers from both its Newark and Heath locations through DoorDash, the restaurant's only delivery provider. Each store delivers within about five miles of its address. Customers place delivery orders through Plaza Pizza on DoorDash, and pickup orders through plazapizza.com or the Plaza Pizza app.

How do restaurant customers order today? Plaza Pizza's pickup and delivery service operates in a market where most restaurant orders leave the building. In comments submitted to the Federal Trade Commission in May 2026, the National Restaurant Association reported that three in four restaurant orders are consumed off-premises.

How do most delivery customers order? Plaza Pizza's delivery runs through a third-party service, the ordering method most delivery customers now use. The National Restaurant Association's 2025 Off-Premises Trends report found that 68% of delivery customers had used a third-party delivery service in the previous six months, including 79% of Gen Z adults and 78% of millennials.

"Plaza Pizza made our family fall in love with pizza when we were kids. When the chance to become owners came along in 2019, we jumped at it," said Brian Claggett, co-owner of Plaza Pizza.

What does Plaza Pizza serve? Plaza Pizza's signature is thin-crust pizza, and customers often describe the crust as crisp. The menu also includes a cauliflower crust.

Where can readers learn more about Plaza Pizza? The Our Story page at plazapizza.com describes Plaza Pizza's history in Newark and the Claggett family's ownership. The Newark store can be reached at (740) 366-2511 and the Heath store at (740) 899-5900.







Plaza Pizza's signature thin-crust pizza with banana peppers, green olives, and mushrooms

About Plaza Pizza

A Story Of Tradition & Innovation At Plaza Pizza, our family-friendly Neighborhood pizzeria proudly serves up what our customers crave! Enjoy thin-crust, handmade pizzas, sandwiches, and more, made to order and prepared the same way for generations.

Press Inquiries

Sheelagh McClelland

sheelagh [at] myportalmarketing.com

7052793259



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