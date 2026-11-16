(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue rose 16.9% year-over-year to $26.7 million and net loss narrowed 45.2%; nine-month revenue up 28.4% with net loss down 57.4% MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXXT) ("NextNRG" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. "Our core business kept growing this quarter. Revenue rose 16.9% to $26,714,610, and our net loss narrowed to $8,199,956 from $14,974,993 a year ago, mainly because of lower stock-based compensation and interest expense," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextNRG. "At the same time, the fuel industry has been facing global headwinds, and as a result, we have seen a reduction in gallons delivered in Q3 compared to Q3 2025. We are working on addressing this issue by improving our EzFill delivery technology to recover that value for our customers. " "I also want to speak plainly to our shareholders. Our suspension from Nasdaq and the decline in our share price since the end of the quarter have been painful for all of us, and especially our shareholders. We have requested reconsideration of the Panel's decision, and our common stock is quoted on OTC Pink in the meantime. Our focus is on what we can control: growing revenue, improving the economics of every delivery, strengthening the balance sheet, and working to regain our listing." Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Metric Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change Revenue $ 26,714,610 $ 22,860,041 ▲ 16.9% Gross Profit $ 1,966,345 $ 2,441,967 ▼ 19.5% Loss from Operations $ (4,728,324 ) $ (9,001,867 ) ▼ 47.5% Net Loss $ (8,199,956 ) $ (14,974,993 ) ▼ 45.2% Interest Expense $ 1,699,622 $ 4,391,950 ▼ 61.3% Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) $ (3,385,464 ) $ (4,490,759 ) ▼ 24.6%

Nine Months 2026 Financial Highlights

Metric 9M 2026

9M 2025

Change Revenue $ 75,521,688 $ 58,824,282 ▲ 28.4% Gross Profit $ 5,633,693 $ 4,529,752 ▲ 24.4% Loss from Operations $ (19,249,378 ) $ (45,521,442 ) ▼ 57.7% Net Loss $ (25,591,149 ) $ (60,046,267 ) ▼ 57.4% Interest Expense $ 5,058,947 $ 12,034,378 ▼ 58.0% Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) $ (6,754,443 ) $ (15,131,420 ) ▼ 55.4%

Arrows show the direction of change in the amount; on a loss line, ▼ means a smaller loss.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Revenue was $26,714,610, compared to $22,860,041 in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 16.9%, driven primarily by a higher average price per gallon in the Company's mobile fueling operations.

Gross profit was $1,966,345, compared to $2,441,967 in the prior-year period. Cost of sales rose 21.2%, outpacing revenue growth, as fuel acquisition and delivery costs increased faster than the average price per gallon realized.

General and administrative expenses were $6,123,837, compared to $10,906,663 in the prior-year period, a decrease of $4,782,826, primarily due to lower stock-based compensation, which declined from $5,555,113 to $1,034,516.

Interest expense was $1,699,622, compared to $4,391,950, a decrease of $2,692,328, reflecting lower amortization of debt discount and lower interest on outstanding borrowings.

Other expense included a non-cash loss of $1,509,522 from the change in fair value of the derivative liability associated with the Company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, and a loss on settlement of liabilities of $273,769, compared to $1,592,837 in the prior-year period. Net loss was $8,199,956, compared to $14,974,993, an improvement of 45.2%. Net loss available to common stockholders was $11,576,490, or $(6.88) per basic and diluted share, compared to $14,403,019, or $(11.50) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Per-share amounts reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock splits effective September 14, 2026 and October 30, 2026.



Nine Months 2026 Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue was $75,521,688, compared to $58,824,282 in the prior-year period, an increase of 28.4%, driven by growth in gallons delivered and a higher average price per gallon. Net loss was $25,591,149, compared to $60,046,267, primarily reflecting stock-based compensation of $10,290,950 versus $31,054,210 and interest expense of $5,058,947 versus $12,034,378.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $(3,385,464), compared to $(4,490,759) in the prior-year period, an improvement of $1,105,295, or 24.6%. GAAP net loss decreased to $(8,199,956) from $(14,974,993). The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a $1,319,068 decrease in the loss on settlement of liabilities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(6,754,443) from $(15,131,420), an improvement of $8,376,977, or 55.4%. The drivers were $4,555,891 of lower operating G&A expenses, a $2,822,831 swing in settlement of liabilities and $1,103,941 higher gross profit.

Reconciliation Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Net loss $ (8,199,956 ) $ (14,974,993 ) $ (25,591,149 ) $ (60,046,267 ) Interest expense 1,699,622 4,391,950 5,058,947 12,034,378 Depreciation and amortization 570,832 537,171 1,977,287 1,826,259 Stock-based compensation 1,034,516 5,555,113 10,290,950 31,054,210 Change in FV of the derivative liability 1,509,522 - 1,509,522 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,385,464 ) $ (4,490,759 ) $ (6,754,443 ) $ (15,131,420 )

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



Cash was $2,113,767 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $653,869 as of September 30, 2025 and $384,140 as of December 31, 2025.

Total assets were $12,293,172, compared to $11,063,353 as of December 31, 2025.

Accounts receivable, net was $2,449,466, compared to $2,039,214 as of December 31, 2025.

Series C financing: On August 13, 2026, the Company completed the initial closing of its Series C Convertible Preferred Stock financing, issuing 1,000,000 shares for an aggregate purchase price of $9.2 million, including the surrender of a $2.0 million convertible note, and received net cash proceeds of $6,978,840. Subsequent to quarter end, on November 3, 2026, the Company completed the exchange of $7.0 million owed to its Chief Executive Officer, consisting of promissory note principal, accrued interest and accrued personal guarantee fees, for 7,000 shares of a new Series D Convertible Voting Preferred Stock.



Looking Ahead

NextNRG's near-term priorities are focused on the businesses it operates today:



Mobile Fueling: Improving delivery economics through pricing discipline, route efficiency, and fleet utilization, with a particular focus on closing the gap between fuel costs and realized prices.

Smart Microgrid Controller: Focusing on commercial deployments and partnerships for the Company's AI-driven controller, with each deployment building operating experience and strengthening the product.

EV Charging: Growing sales of commercial EV chargers through the Company's dealer and equipment programs. Distributed Compute: The Company is in the very early stages of evaluating the Lone Wolf Energy Center site in South Bend, Indiana, as a potential location to pair on-site power generation, managed by its Smart Microgrid Controller, with modular, distributed compute.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. NextNRG defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and the change in fair value of derivative liability. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance and believes it gives investors useful supplemental information. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net loss or other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may calculate it differently. A reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears above.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's business priorities, its request for reconsideration of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel's determination by the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council, and its efforts to regain a national exchange listing. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the outcome of the Company's request for review, the effects of quotation on OTC Markets on the liquidity and price of its common stock, its ability to continue as a going concern and to obtain additional financing, the consequences of the Trigger Event under its Series C Preferred Stock and the dilution resulting from conversions of its preferred stock, fuel price volatility, and general economic and geopolitical conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

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