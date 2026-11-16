SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australia braces for a potentially volatile summer marked by heatwaves, heightened bushfire risks and severe storms, Levoit is helping Australians prepare for the warmer months with mega Black Friday savings of up to 43% off selected products.

As temperatures climb and households look for ways to stay comfortable without relying solely on energy-intensive air conditioning, Levoit's latest cooling and air purification solutions offer practical ways to create a more comfortable indoor environment.

Beat the Heat Without Breaking the Bank

Introducing Levoit's new 36-inch and 42-inch Tower Fans, designed to deliver powerful, personalised cooling with 12 speed settings and airflow reaching up to 7.9m/s (25.9 ft/s) at Speed 12.

Powered by an energy-efficient DC motor, the fans operate at just 26-30W, offering an ideal alternative for everyday cooling. With electricity costs potentially adding to the pressure of increased summer air conditioning use, Levoit's tower fans provide another way to stay cool while managing household energy consumption.

Breathe Easy During Summer

Alongside rising temperatures, hot and dry conditions can contribute to elevated bushfire weather risks across parts of Australia. Bushfire smoke can also affect air quality well beyond fire-affected areas.

Levoit's air purifiers feature a three-stage filtration system designed to capture airborne pollutants and support cleaner indoor air. The HEPA filter captures fine airborne particles, while the activated carbon filter helps absorb unwanted household odours, smoke and other common VOCs.

Black Friday Savings Up to 43% Off

Australians can enjoy up to 43% off selected Levoit products this Black Friday across the brand's Amazon Official Store, official website and retail partners, including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

Whether preparing for summer heat or looking to improve indoor air quality, Levoit makes it easier to create a more comfortable home this season.

About Levoit

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, tower fans, humidifiers and other appliances.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

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