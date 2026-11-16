

Third-quarter revenue totaled RMB 24.28 billion, setting a record high, up 23.0% quarter-over-quarter. The cash position reached RMB 45.41 billion.

Total deliveries of vehicles were 118,390 units, setting a new all-time record. And overseas market sales reached 13,000 units in October, with Q4 sales targeted to exceed 40,000 units. XPENG's latest version IRON will make its debut at XPENG AI Day and the Guangzhou Motor Show. In Q1 2027, the first mass-produced humanoid robots will enter some XPENG stores to begin trial deployment.



GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Both deliveries and revenue hit record highs in Q3, with deliveries reaching 118,390 units (QoQ increase of 15%) and revenue totaling RMB 24.28 billion. The company achieved a significant increase in cash on hand.

Amid industry-wide challenges in demand and costs, XPENG not only achieved counter-trend growth but also continued to improve its operational quality, accelerating its transition into a global Physical AI leader.

Automotive Business: Outperformed the Domestic Market, International Business Became the Strongest Growth and Profit Engine

During the the earnings call, He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO, said that XPENG's vehicle business has entered a period of rapid growth, driven by a succession of multiple global star models. More importantly, international business serves as XPENG's strongest growth and profit engine, delivering per-vehicle profit contribution well above the domestic.

On the product front, deliveries of the XPENG GX exceeded 20,000 units in Q3, ranking among the best-selling in China's NEV model priced above RMB 300,000. The L03 became one of the most popular new models in the industry, with over 20,000 units delivered in October. Following its launch in late October, the L05 quickly became a breakout hit in the five-seat SUV segment. The Company expects the L05 ramp-up to be the fastest in its history, targeting first-month deliveries of over 10,000 units. XPENG anticipates achieving a record monthly delivery volume exceeding 60,000 units in November.

In October, with the commencement of overseas deliveries for L03, XPENG's overseas sales exceeded 13,000 units, a YoY increase of 166%, setting a new historical record. In Q4, the overseas sales target exceeds 40,000 units, with full-year 2026 overseas sales expected to break the 100,000-unit mark for the first time, up more than 100% year-over-year.

XPENG's technological and quality advantages in overseas markets are increasingly prominent, with per-vehicle profit contribution significantly higher than in the domestic market. The company is investing more resources to build localized subsidiary operations in core markets like Australia and the UK. XPENG plans to launch multiple all-new models and facelift versions in 2027, expanding its product portfolio and grow its market share in China and overseas. By 2027, its overseas sales network is expected to exceed 1,000 stores, supporting a more than doubling of international sales compared to 2026.

Physical AI: Accelerating Scale-Up, Unlocking High-Margin Global Opportunities



Humanoid robot: In September, XPENG activated its first first automated production line for advanced general-purpose humanoid robots into operation, with core process automation exceeding 80%. At the upcoming XPENG AI Tech Day and Guangzhou Auto Show, the latest version of IRON will make its public debut. Regarding deployment, the first batch of mass-produced IRON robots will begin trial deployment in some XPENG stores in Q1 2027, followed by an official launch to external commercial customers in Q2 2027.

ADAS: XPENG is committed to leading the application and commercialization of autonomous driving technology globally. In Q3, the latest version of the second-generation VLA model was rolled out to domestic users. During the Paris Motor Show in October, XPENG, as the only Chinese automaker partnering with the show to offer autonomous test drive to the public, showcasing its capability in complex traffic conditions. XPENG plans to obtain the first batch of EU regulatory approvals in 2027 to pioneer urban advanced driver assistance in Europe.

Robotaxi: XPENG's Robotaxi business has also taken a key step towards commercialization. The company has obtained a L4 demonstration operation license in Guangzhou. Starting in Q4, XPENG plans to establish a replicable product and service system in Guangzhou, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions to global partners next year. Technology solution business: In October, XPENG also officially launched XPENG AI ENGINEERING. This technology solution business will provide technical cooperation to external partners, while offering Physical AI technologies spanning Turing AI chips, foundation models, autonomous driving, and robotics.



Looking ahead, XPENG expects Q4 2026 deliveries of vehicles to be between 169,000 and 17,400 units, with revenue expected to be between RMB 30.4 billion and RMB 31.8 billion. The company's short-to-medium-term goal is to achieve positive cash flow and profitability for its automotive business. Leveraging economies of scale and overseas expansion, and continuing to build diversified revenue streams across B2C and B2B, XPENG is steadily advancing toward sustainable profitability and global leadership in Physical AI.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868). With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit .

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