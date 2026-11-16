Banking and insurance revenue more than doubled; net income rose 29% and total assets reached $16.6 billion as the company continued expanding its customer base and international presence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), an international financial services and technology group, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, covering the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue reached $910.1 million for the quarter, compared with $503.6 million a year earlier, an increase of 81%. Growth was driven largely by strong performances in banking and insurance. Net income increased 29% to $46.1 million from $35.7 million, while diluted earnings per share rose to $0.76 from $0.58.

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, Freedom reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 60% from a year earlier, while net income reached $77.7 million. Freedom's total assets reached $16.61 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 26% increase from $13.16 billion at the end of March.

“Our second-quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified business model and the momentum we are building across financial services and technology,” said Timur Turlov, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp.“With quarterly revenue increasing 81%, driven by particularly strong growth in banking and insurance, we continue to see the benefits of expanding our customer reach and connecting more services within the Freedom ecosystem. Our entry into Türkiye's banking market and strategic acquisitions in education and technology mark important steps in our long-term strategy to build an integrated platform that serves customers across multiple markets.”

Business Segment Results

Banking and insurance accounted for much of Freedom's revenue growth, with both segments more than doubling revenue compared with a year earlier. Banking revenue nearly tripled to $298.1 million, up 182% from $105.7 million a year earlier. The increase was driven in part by higher interest income, supported by an expanding loan portfolio, growth in securities investments, and gains from securities trading and foreign exchange transactions.

Revenue in the insurance segment rose 133% to $299.2 million, putting insurance slightly ahead of banking for the quarter. Much of the growth came from the pension annuity insurance business, which recorded an increase in new policies and related premium inflows. Revenue in the Other segment rose 161% to $90.5 million, supported by telecommunications, online retail and other digital services. The brokerage segment recorded a 5% decline in revenue to $222.2 million from $234.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to weaker results from securities trading and foreign exchange operations.

Across the group, interest income increased 53% to $323.9 million, while net insurance revenue rose 148% to $254.8 million. Fee and commission income increased 12% to $148.5 million.

Expansion of the Customer Base and Digital Ecosystem

Freedom continued to expand its customer base, particularly across its banking and digital services. The banking segment reported 5.934 million customers at the end of September, an increase of 908,000 since the start of the fiscal year in April. The number of brokerage customers rose from 858,000 to 907,000 over the same six-month period. The Other segment, including technology and lifestyle services, had 1.553 million customers at the end of September, compared with 1.105 million at the end of March.

Freedom is also developing an integrated ecosystem that allows customers to access multiple financial and digital services through the group's platforms. Banking customers can use investment, insurance, payment and other products within the same ecosystem. In Kazakhstan, Freedom has been developing this model through its SuperApp, which combines financial services and everyday transactions.

Acquisitions in Banking, Education and Technology

Freedom continued to expand its operations through acquisitions during the first half of the fiscal year. On July 31, the group completed the acquisition of a combined 99.3% ownership interest in Freedom Bank TR (Turkish Bank), a licensed Turkish commercial bank that has operated in Türkiye since 1982. The acquisition provides Freedom with an established platform for expanding its digital banking and financial services offerings in the Turkish market. The group's acquisition activity extended beyond financial services. In September, Freedom acquired a 60% stake in Bilim Group, a major educational technology provider in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

During the first half of the fiscal year, Freedom also acquired German chess software developer ChessBase GmbH and Estonia-based Wallet Solutions OÜ, a virtual asset service provider. These acquisitions support Freedom's strategy to expand its international presence, strengthen its digital ecosystem and integrate complementary businesses into its existing operations.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 27 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, multiple EU countries, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City.In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and its common stock is included in the Russell 1000, Russell Midcap, Russell 3000, and Nasdaq Composite indices.

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Natalia Kharlashina

Freedom Holding Corp.

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+77013641454

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