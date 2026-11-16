MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23rd Annual HPCwire Awards Presented to Leaders in the Global HPC Community

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfish Storage, Inc., makers of the Starfish File Management Platform, has been recognized in the 23rd edition of the HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards, presented at the 2026 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC26), in Chicago, IL. The list of winners was revealed at the SC26 HPCwire booth, as well as on the HPCwire website: .

Starfish was recognized with the following honor:

Editors' Choice: Top 5 Vendors to Watch



The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“As HPCwire celebrates 38 years of covering high performance computing, the combined power of HPC and AI is accelerating discovery and reshaping what science and industry can achieve. Our 2026 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards celebrate the people, organizations, and innovations driving that progress,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of TCI Media, publishers of HPCwire.“Throughout the world, our community is tackling grand challenges whose solutions will improve lives for generations to come. Yet too often, these accomplishments remain out of the spotlight, and the people behind them receive even less recognition for their contributions to society. These awards help bring their achievements to light. Drawing on the expertise of our worldwide readership and the perspective of our editorial team, they recognize the depth, ingenuity, and impact of HPC innovation across the globe. To all of this year's winners, our sincere gratitude and heartfelt congratulations.”

“We're honored to be named one of HPCwire's Editors' Choice Top 5 Vendors to Watch,” said Deena Berton, CEO of Starfish.“We're proud of what we've built over the past 13 years, and this recognition confirms what our customers already know. It also adds to the momentum we're bringing to SC26, where we'll showcase Starfish Intelligence, which lets customers interact with their data through Stella, our AI chatbot, along with a new feature-rich analytics suite and a host of other new capabilities.”

Learn more about Starfish and meet the team at SC26 in booth #2215, where you'll be able to experience the product live:



See demonstrations of the core Starfish File Management platform, the new analytics suite, and how Starfish Zones put power to manage files in the hands of data owners

Chat with Starfish Intelligence, our new suite of interfaces for connecting and interacting with Starfish from your in-house or cloud-based AI platforms.

Learn about Starfish Scan Accelerators, performance-optimized scanning tools built for native HPC and NAS integrations, such as WEKA, Lustre, GPFS, Isilon, Qumulo, HPSS, and just released VAST, that connect directly to file system changelogs or snapshot engines to identify modifications in near real time without scanning the live file system. The Starfish Partner Pavilion, featuring innovative partners in deep archive storage, distributed systems for compute and storage, and data management.



More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website ( ) or on X under the following hashtag: #HPCwireRCA26.

About Starfish

Starfish provides the world's most scalable and versatile file management platform for organizations running the largest and most complex storage environments: pharma and biotech, semiconductor, aerospace, manufacturing, energy, finance, and academic and government research. The platform features an Unstructured Data Catalog that indexes and extracts metadata for every file, combined with Starfish's fully programmable Automation Engine for automating data flows. Starfish Remote Agents deliver high performance, parallelized file system scanning and data movement at scale, including native Scan Accelerators for a variety of storage platforms. Starfish Zones enable data owners to see and act on their own data, and storage admins to see and account for who owns which files. The Starfish platform gives organizations control of their files in large-scale, mixed-vendor environments that span thousands of shares, tens of billions of files, and hundreds of petabytes so they can cut storage costs, simplify operations, and enforce lifecycle, security, and compliance policies. Starfish is installed in 9 of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 7 of the 8 Ivy League universities, 2 of the top 5 global semiconductor manufacturers, more than 25 top-tier US research universities, 4 US national labs, 3 largest HFT financial firms, and the number one supercomputer in the world. Starfish was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Learn more at .

About HPCwire

HPCwire is a news site and weekly newsletter covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. As the trusted source for HPC news since 1987, HPCwire serves as the publication of record on the issues, opportunities, challenges, and community developments relevant to the global High Performance Computing space. Its reporting covers the vendors, technologies, users, and the uses of high performance, AI, and data-intensive computing within academia, government, science, and industry. Subscribe now at .

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