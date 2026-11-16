MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agreement will support GBP and EUR collections and payouts, alongside multi-currency SWIFT connectivity, as Digit9 expands its international payments network.

London, UK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Junction has been selected by Digit9, a part of LuLu Financial Holdings group, to provide GBP and EUR collection and payout infrastructure, alongside multi-currency SWIFT services for institutional payments as the company expands its international payments business.

Digit9, a cross-border payments orchestration platform, is growing its network of institutional payment partners and international payout capabilities. This expansion corresponds with an increasing need to manage incoming and outgoing payments across institutional partners operating with different funding models, currencies and payment requirements.

Clear Junction will provide infrastructure to accommodate these requirements, including a Single IBAN account for bulk payments from various payment institutions and named virtual IBANs (vIBANs) to identify and reconcile payments associated with underlying retail and corporate customers. Clear Junction also supports GBP and EUR payouts, alongside eligible incoming and outgoing institutional transfers through its multi-currency SWIFT solution.

This combination allows Digit9 to manage collections, reconciliation and payouts across different currencies and institutional relationships. Clear Junction has worked closely with Digit9 to structure the solution around its operational requirements, with appropriate compliance controls built into the agreed model.

Shafeez Ahamed, Deputy CEO at Digit9, said:

“At Digit9, our vision is to make cross-border payments simpler, more accessible and more adaptable to the needs of financial institutions. We are bringing that vision to life by combining global reach with the capabilities needed to serve institutions operating across different markets.

Our collaboration with Clear Junction strengthens our GBP and EUR collection and payout capabilities, alongside multi-currency SWIFT connectivity, broadening the range of international payment flows we currently support.”

Olga Mackintosh, Chief Commercial Officer at Clear Junction, commented:

“Payment infrastructure has to reflect the way a client's business actually operates. In Digit9's case, that meant understanding different collection and payout needs, the institutions involved and the infrastructure required to support them.

We've worked closely with Digit9 to bring together the collection, payout and international payment capabilities that suit their operating model. It's a good example of how we approach complex institutional requirements, with compliance built in from the outset.”

ENDS

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction provides compliance-first payment and account infrastructure for licensed financial institutions.

We help banks, EMIs, payment institutions, PSPs, remittance providers, FX firms, acquirers and digital asset businesses access GBP and EUR accounts, virtual IBANs, payment rails and eligible stablecoin payment flows.

Our platform supports:



Correspondent accounts for institutional and client payments

Collection accounts for receiving and managing high volumes of payments

Virtual IBANs (vIBANs) for customers, merchants and partners (Please hyperlink“virtual IBANs” to our product page:

GBP and EUR payment rails, including Faster Payments, CHAPS, SEPA and SEPA Instant

FX and treasury services for cross-border payments and liquidity management

Eligible stablecoin pay-ins and pay-outs, connecting fiat and onChain settlement API and web-based access for payments, reconciliation and reporting

Clear Junction Group provides payment and digital asset services through authorised and registered entities in the UK and Canada:

Clear Junction Limited

An Electronic Money Institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), FRN 900684.

Clear Junction Digital Limited

An MLRs-registered cryptoasset business registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), FRN 900696.

Clear Junction Canada Limited

A Money Services Business registered with FINTRAC, registration number M23483057.

Since 2016, Clear Junction has supported financial institutions with the infrastructure they need to collect, move, reconcile and manage money across markets, currencies and payment rails.

For more information, visit:





About Digit9

Digit9 is a financial services and fintech solutions provider specialising in cross-border payments, foreign exchange and institutional payment solutions. Digit9 is part of LuLu Financial Holdings, a global financial services group with a presence across more than 10 countries. Digit9 enables banks, fintechs and financial institutions to build, manage and scale international payment services, supported by a global payout network of over 2,000 partners and infrastructure capable of processing more than 300 concurrent transactions per second. With capabilities including Build Your Own Network (BYON), flexible payment routing and AI-driven treasury management, the company enables institutions to optimise liquidity, streamline payment operations and expand their international reach.

Combining global financial expertise with intelligent technology and scalable infrastructure, Digit9 is simplifying cross-border money movement and advancing a more connected, efficient and accessible global payments ecosystem.

For more information, visit





CONTACT: Clear Junction...