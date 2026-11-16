MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 15, 2026 AXIOS reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned whether NVIDIA's earnings might have been inflated by inappropriate sales to China.“I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings,” he reportedly said.

The Secretary's comments came a few days after the WSJ questioned why NVIDIA stopped reporting its Singapore sales in November 2025 and whether the decision was related to the Commerce Department's active investigation into whether a NVIDIA partner, Singapore-based Megaspeed, was helping companies in China sidestep American export restrictions.

Previously, CEO Jensen Huang left the role amid news that he had an affair with a Megaspeed executive who is suspected of being an intelligence asset for China.



Class Period: Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027

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Allegations in the Pending Securities Class Action

The complaint alleges that defendants concealed that Jensen Huang was engaged in a personal relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed-a key ecosystem partner scrutinized over the circumvention of U.S. semiconductor export controls-whom U.S. officials reportedly identified as a suspected intelligence asset. The lawsuit contends that these undisclosed ties rendered NVIDIA's public assurances regarding its business dealings and export compliance-including NVIDIA's October 9, 2025 statement asserting "no evidence of diversion" of its chips through Megaspeed, and Huang's subsequent statements characterizing dealings with Megaspeed as ordinary and routine-materially false and misleading.

The complaint further highlights that these concealed relationships exposed NVIDIA to severe governance, operational, and national security risks that materialized when the board launched its emergency investigation, erasing billions in market value.

What can Nvidia Investors Do?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 8, 2027 deadline.



Submit your losses now Direct Contact: Contact Reed Kathrein, Partner, leading the securities practice group, by calling (844) 916-0895 or emailing ... Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NVIDIA should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email .... About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case. Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...



These latest developments come on the heels of a putative securities class action. National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman urges investors with substantial losses to