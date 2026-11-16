MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC, a Codan company, today announced the launch of Multiple Adaptive Generalized Interference Cancellation (MAGIC®), an advanced interference mitigation technology designed to preserve critical communications under electronic attack. Available as a licensed software option within DTC's Mesh product portfolio (BluSDRTM and Sentry Mesh), MAGIC marks a significant advance in anti-jamming technology for tactical communications.

For teams operating in highly contested environments, electronic warfare can disrupt the signals carrying voice, command and control, and navigation information. MAGIC adds protection when measures to avoid detection and interference are no longer enough, enabling teams to continue exchanging critical information under jamming.

“Teams cannot build their communications approach around the expectation that they will remain undetected,” said Rob Garth, Vice President of Unmanned Systems at DTC.“They must be prepared for the moment they are targeted and jammed. MAGIC strengthens our ability to support those teams with communications designed to withstand disruption and keep the mission moving.”

Advanced Interference Cancellation

Developed by Adaptive Dynamics Inc., now part of DTC, MAGIC draws on more than two decades of interference mitigation expertise. MAGIC Integrated Massively Parallel Separators (IMPS) is the fourth generation of the algorithm, with more than 2,000 systems deployed across five defense programs.

The technology automatically suppresses interference from multiple, rapidly changing sources while preserving the desired signal and receiver sensitivity. It requires no jammer reference signals, training sequences or prior knowledge of the jammers. MAGIC's performance has been independently verified in government laboratories using operational signal and interference waveforms.

Available Through Spectrum Overmatch Plus

MAGIC extends DTC Spectrum Overmatch, a suite of capabilities that sustain communications in congested and contested environments. Existing protections include signature management, cognitive interference avoidance, multiple waveform options, split transmit and receive frequencies, transmit power control, scheduling and Silent Mode. RF ranging also supports positioning in GNSS-denied environments.

Spectrum Overmatch Plus adds MAGIC IMPS interference cancellation to these protections. The cognitive Interference Avoidance System (IAS) first identifies cleaner spectrum in which to operate. MAGIC IMPS then automatically suppresses remaining

jamming in the received signal while preserving the desired signal. This layered approach strengthens communications resilience across DTC's MANET radio family.

MAGIC is available for evaluation today through the ITAR-controlled, licensed software option for customers deploying DTC's MeshUltra-M waveform, subject to applicable licensing and export requirements.

Contact DTC to explore how MAGIC can strengthen your communications resilience.

About DTC

DTC is a provider of advanced communications systems supporting defense, public safety, and unmanned operations worldwide. As part of Codan Limited, DTC delivers solutions designed for reliability in complex and demanding operational environments.

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Spectrum Overmatch

CONTACT: Emily MacPherson DTC...