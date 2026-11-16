MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced that Telesat and an ad-hoc committee of holders of Telesat GEO Inc.'s term loans, secured notes, and unsecured notes agreed to standstill arrangements, which include that the lenders will not take any enforcement actions through and including January 18, 2027. Telesat agreed in the standstill arrangements to continue to make interest payments during the standstill period.

Telesat's term loans and certain secured notes mature December 6, 2026. Telesat's goal remains reaching a fair and consensual resolution. The standstill arrangements afford Telesat additional time to address the upcoming maturities. To that end, Telesat will continue to seek to engage in good faith in respect of the upcoming debt maturities.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is a global satellite operator and leader in advanced satellite communications. Through its Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, Telesat is delivering a new generation of high-performance connectivity for telecom, enterprise and government customers. Designed around open standards, Telesat Lightspeed enables seamless integration of high-throughput, low latency satellite services into existing terrestrial networks and operations, extending and augmenting network capabilities with greater control, visibility and assurance. Its advanced, software-defined architecture operates in both commercial and military Ka-band spectrum, enabling secure, resilient broadband communications with protection against evolving threats. Backed by nearly 60 years of innovation and engineering excellence, Telesat is uniquely positioned to help customers solve their most complex communications challenges with scalable and future-ready solutions. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit .

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Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including statements related to Telesat's goal in reaching a fair and consensual resolution and intention to continue to seek to engage in good faith in respect of the upcoming debt maturities, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat's current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with financial factors, including swings in the global financial markets and access to capital to construct our LEO satellite constellation; the ability to refinance Telesat GEO Inc.'s debt or achieve a consensual resolution, the outcome of litigation related to Telesat GEO Inc.'s debt and the 62% equity distribution, volatility of securities values in an industry sector where values may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Telesat's control, inflation, rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and tariffs; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures, impaired satellite performance or dependence on large customers; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation and the timing of any such deployment; Telesat's ability to meet the conditions for advance of the loans under the funding agreements for the constellation; technological hurdles, including Telesat's and Telesat's contractors' development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat's schedule, or at all, the availability of services and components from Telesat's and Telesat's contractors' supply chains; competition, including with other LEO systems, deployed and yet to be deployed; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including government restrictions and regulations, access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat's ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; and the ability to expand Telesat's existing satellite utilization. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, that was filed on March 17, 2026, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K, including the Form 6-K that was filed on October 29, 2026 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+), and may be accessed on the SEC's website at and SEDAR+'s website at