MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration connects Injective's financial blockchain infrastructure with the University of Tokyo's expertise in blockchain research and education, to accelerate education, research and technical talent development with the university's Endowed Chair









NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injective Foundation today announced an agreement with the University of Tokyo, Japan's top-ranked university, to support blockchain education and explore collaboration in onchain finance, research, and talent development. Signed through the university's Graduate School of Engineering, the Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for collaboration with its Endowed Chair for Blockchain Innovation.

Founded in 1877 as Japan's first national university, the University of Tokyo ranks first in Japan and 27th globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027. The collaboration connects Injective's experience building financial blockchain infrastructure with an academic program dedicated to blockchain research, practical implementation and the development of future engineers and entrepreneurs.

Injective and the Endowed Chair are planning a collaborative lecture examining blockchain infrastructure, financial market design and onchain applications. The session will introduce Injective's Layer 1 architecture and its applications across trading, real-world asset tokenization and settlement, with a hands-on component for participants interested in blockchain development.

The planned session will connect the technical design of blockchain systems with the financial activity they support. Participants will examine how infrastructure can enable assets to be represented, traded and settled onchain, alongside the engineering and market-design considerations involved in developing these applications.

“Financial infrastructure advances when talented people have the tools and knowledge to build something better,” said Eric Chen, CEO of Injective Labs.“Working with Japan's top university brings Injective's expertise in onchain markets into one of the world's leading academic environments. We want future builders to understand how this infrastructure works and gain practical experience developing the financial applications it makes possible.”

Established in November 2018, the Endowed Chair for Blockchain Innovation combines research and development, practical implementation and talent development. Its work draws on computer science, cryptography and economics to examine the capabilities and limitations of blockchain systems, including privacy, scalability and the reliability of data brought onchain.

The collaboration brings an industry perspective to that academic work. Injective's architecture will provide a concrete system for participants to study and discuss, connecting blockchain theory with the design of infrastructure for financial applications.

Beyond the planned lecture, the two sides may explore research opportunities related to real-world asset tokenization and onchain financial structures relevant to Japan. Other activities under consideration include workshops, public events, a future hackathon and programs bringing together researchers, developers and financial practitioners.

“Understanding onchain finance requires us to examine both the technology and the financial systems it interacts with,” said Kyohei Shibano, Project Researcher at the University of Tokyo.“Our collaboration with Injective offers an opportunity to bring those perspectives together. Through education and practical discussion, we hope to deepen participants' understanding of blockchain applications and identify important questions for future research.”

For Injective, supporting the Endowed Chair is an investment in the knowledge and skills needed to develop onchain financial markets. The planned lecture provides an initial focus for the collaboration, with further educational activities and potential research to be explored under the agreement.

About Injective

Injective is the first blockchain purpose-built for finance, enabling users, institutions, and AI agents to trade, tokenize, and transact at scale. Proudly made in America, Injective provides foundational blockchain infrastructure for global markets, with embedded financial primitives spanning stablecoins, real-world assets, payments, and programmable perpetuals through a unified onchain engine. Injective is used by Fortune 500 companies, banks, fintechs, and governments to power an open economy where any asset can be accessed anytime, from anywhere. Builders can deploy across multiple virtual machines like WASM and EVM, connect to native financial modules, and launch markets with deep liquidity from day one.

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About the University of Tokyo

The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as Japan's first national university. UTokyo offers undergraduate and graduate education across nearly all academic disciplines and conducts research across the arts and sciences. Its academic community works across three core campuses in Hongo, Komaba, and Kashiwa.

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