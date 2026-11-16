

From a live-fire Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Montréal to a Japanese omakase bar in Calgary and a one-person kitchen in Winnipeg, the Top 10 showcases the breadth and energy of Canada's dining scene. Celebrating its 25th year, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants honours the chefs and innovators shaping Canada's dining scene through its Air Canada's Best New Restaurants Icons.



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Air Canada has celebrated the restaurants shaping Canada's culinary zeitgeist. What began as recognition of exciting restaurant openings has become a distinction for dining experiences worth discovering across the country. Today, Restaurant Capelin in St. Catharines, Ontario, takes the number one spot on the 2026 Air Canada's Best New Restaurant's list, recognized for its warm hospitality and fish-focused menu showcasing southern Ontario's seasonal bounty. Opened in 2025 by Chef Alex Seaborn and his partner, Kat Seaborn, Restaurant Capelin has quickly made its mark with foodies from across the country.









“For 25 years, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants has championed the people and places driving Canada's culinary culture forward, helping elevate emerging talent, support local communities and showcase the remarkable dining experiences found across the country,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada.“Restaurant Capelin brings that spirit to life. From its deep connection to southern Ontario's ingredients to its warm, intimate approach to hospitality, the restaurant represents exactly the kind of neighbourhood gem this program was created to celebrate.”

This year's Top 10 was selected from 30 finalist restaurants nominated by an independent panel of culinary tastemakers. An anonymous culinary expert dined as any guest would, evaluating each restaurant on food, service, design, concept and overall experience.

New On The 2026 Menu: Air Canada's Top 10 Best New Restaurants

1. Restaurant Capelin, St. Catharines, Ontario: A seafood-focused, hyper-seasonal tasting menu celebrates southern Ontario's bounty. Chef Alex Seaborn and Kat Seaborn opened the restaurant in June 2025, offering a thoughtful, personal dining experience shaped by local ingredients and a strong sense of place. Restaurant Capelin's Dashi Custard was also the recipient of the program's Best Dish award of 2026.

2. Sushi Jun Omakase, Calgary, Alberta: An intimate eight-seat sushi bar brings the precision and intimacy of Japanese omakase to Calgary. Its small format places the focus directly on the interaction between the chef, the ingredients, and the diner.

3. Snack Häus, Winnipeg, Manitoba: A one-person kitchen serving inventive snacks, handhelds and social, shareable plates. The restaurant brings an informal and highly personal approach to Winnipeg's dining scene, proving that memorable dining experiences don't need to come with formality.

4. 3 Pierres 1 Feu, Montréal, Québec: A vibrant restaurant in Montréal's Marché Jean-Talon from chef Paul Toussaint and pitmaster Damien Brockway that blends Haitian Afro-Caribbean culinary heritage with Texas barbecue techniques and Québec ingredients in a celebration of fire and flavour.

5. Angela Pastificio, Vancouver, British Columbia: An intimate 20-seat, dinner-only restaurant from chef Calvin Vogstad, rooted in Northern Italian tradition and centred on handmade fresh pasta served through a seasonal multi-course tasting menu. Angela Pastificio is the recipient of the program's Best Concept award for 2026.

6. Coquette, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, Québec: A charming wine bar that offers a seasonal menu of French-inspired seafood and sharing plates showcasing local Côte-de-Beaupré ingredients in a relaxed and convivial setting.

7. Touk, Vancouver, British Columbia: A contemporary Cambodian restaurant from Top Chef Canada winner Chanthy Yen, blending Cambodian flavours with French bistro techniques and locally sourced British Columbia ingredients.

8. LORE, Collingwood, Ontario: A modern Canadian restaurant offering seasonal multi-course tasting menus that reimagine nostalgic comfort-food favourites with playful creativity and refined technique.

9. Les Incompetents, St. Catharines, Ontario: A lively French-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, featuring a seafood-forward menu, raw bar and playful bistro-style sharing plates.

10. Bar Eugenie, Toronto, Ontario: A neighbourhood restaurant in Toronto's Harbord Village serving a rotating menu of globally inspired shareable plates and wood-fired dishes that showcase Canadian ingredients with subtle Filipino influences. Bar Eugenie is also the recipient of the program's Best Design award of 2026.

“At American Express, dining is an important part of how we create meaningful experiences and value for our Cardmembers,” said Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships and Brand at American Express Canada.“As Air Canada's Best New Restaurants celebrates 25 years, we're proud to continue our collaboration with Air Canada to champion the incredible chefs and restaurants shaping Canada's culinary landscape.”

Earlier this year, Air Canada launched an archive of restaurants recognized by Air Canada's Best New Restaurants since 2002, offering diners a way to explore the program's culinary legacy.

To mark its silver anniversary, Air Canada recognized the inaugural Air Canada's Best New Restaurants Icons: the chefs and restaurateurs whose vision, influence and enduring excellence have helped shape Canadian dining while leaving a lasting mark on the program's legacy. The inaugural class honours industry leaders from across the country whose restaurants have become enduring institutions, have earned repeated recognition through the program or have influenced generations of hospitality professionals. Honourees include Janice Tiefenbach and Emma Cardarelli of Montreal, Jen Agg of Toronto, Mark McEwan of Toronto, Daniel Costa of Edmonton, and Joël Watanabe of Vancouver.

To round out the 25th anniversary celebration, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants will continue into 2027 with the return of the Dining Series presented by DINR, giving Aeroplan members the opportunity to purchase tickets to exclusive, one-night-only dining experiences that bring together celebrated finalist chefs from across the country for unique culinary collaborations.

Looking ahead to the next generation of culinary talent, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants has contributed $25,000 to La Tablée des Chefs' nationwide Kitchen Brigades in partnership with the Air Canada Foundation. This contribution brings Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation's combined cash and in-kind support for La Tablée des Chefs across a range of initiatives to more than $500,000. Kitchen Brigades helps Canadian high school students gain hands-on culinary training and mentorship opportunities. Reflecting that commitment, five Kitchen Brigades students from Winnipeg, winners of the program's national competition, will join this year's Top 10 celebrations to see where a passion for food and a career in Canada's culinary industry can lead.

For more information on the 2026 program, please visit: Air Canada's Best New Restaurants.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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