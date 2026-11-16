Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Less than seven weeks after launch, the AI social media manager has generated more than 5,000 pieces of content for users across MENA, the US and Europe

Since launching on 25 September, Keze – an AI social media manager for small businesses and content creators developed by UAE-based Giran Foundry LLC – has reached 5,000 registered users across the MENA region, the United States and Europe. It is the platform's first growth milestone.

The sign-ups are already turning into output. In under seven weeks, users have generated more than 5,000 pieces of ready-to-publish content – 2,894 videos, 1,320 carousels and 809 images – with Keze analysing over 2,000 social media trends to produce them. For a product built to do the day-to-day work of a social media manager, usage on that scale, this early, is the number that matters.

Keze is not another content app to add to the stack. It replaces the role of a social media manager – trend research, content ideas and finished posts – for the people who run their own social media and want the work off their hands: small business owners without a marketer, and solo creators stretched thin on ideas and consistency. A user tells the platform what their business is; Keze finds what is trending for that niche and returns finished short videos, carousels and text posts they can publish straight away.

“Five thousand sign-ups in under seven weeks tells us the problem is real – but what matters more is that people are actually using it, with more than 5,000 pieces of content already produced. Small businesses and creators don't want another app to learn. They want the work taken off their plate. This is our first milestone, not our target,”

The economics remain the draw. A social media manager or agency typically costs $300 to $1,000 a month; Keze covers the same work from about $9 a month, with generation billed on credits – the difference, for a small business or a growing brand, between keeping a presence on social media and going without one.

The platform is built on a plain principle – done is better than perfect: a good post published today does more than a perfect one next week. New users start with free content and see the result before they pay.

Keze is available now at keze

Keze is an AI social media manager for small businesses and content creators, developed by UAE-based Giran Foundry LLC. Rather than adding another tool, it replaces the role of a social media manager: it finds what is trending for a user's niche and generates finished, ready-to-publish content – short videos, carousels and text posts – so users can keep a consistent social media presence without hiring a marketer or learning marketing. Keze is led by founder and CEO Dima Raketa.