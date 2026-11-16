Rahul Gandhi Pens Emotional Tribute to Mother Sonia at Memoir Launch

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Following the launch of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned an emotional tribute to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, recalling childhood memories and reflecting on her courage, sensitivity and ability to face life's challenges with love. In a post on X, Gandhi said the launch of his mother's book brought back memories from childhood to the present and urged people to understand Sonia Gandhi from his perspective.

"At the launch of my mother's book Belonging: A Journey of Love, so many memories from childhood to the present suddenly came flooding back. If you want to know Sonia Gandhi, look at her through my eyes just once. Her courage, her sensitivity, and her beautiful ability to embrace life with love despite all the difficulties- that is my mother. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for giving my mother's book so much love and warmth today. This love is unforgettable," Rahul Gandhi wrote. The Congress leader's post came after he delivered an emotional address at the launch event, where he spoke about the relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and the profound grief that followed his father's assassination.

Recalling how the loss of Rajiv Gandhi changed his mother's life, Rahul Gandhi said that the family had witnessed the loss of two important anchors in their lives, referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Explaining the significance of the memoir's title, he spoke about the deep bond between his parents and how his mother's life changed following Rajiv Gandhi's death. "It was a terrifying period for her because she knew it was going to happen. So, the book, Belonging--she belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. Then my father disappeared, and she began another journey. A different mother. The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared. A new mother came," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also began his address by saying that he had been instructed to keep the event non-political, adding that he wanted to share his perspective of Sonia Gandhi as her son. "I have got very strict orders, which I'm going to follow. No politics. But as a son, or as children, I thought one of us should give a little flavour of my mother as well," he said. Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir in the presence of her children, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the event. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also present at the launch. (ANI)