Massive Fire Erupts at Godhra Bus Stand; Passengers Safely Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at the Bhuravav State Transport (ST) bus stand in the Bhuravav area of Godhra in the early hours of Tuesday, engulfing more than six shops, including the depot's control room. However, the quick response of the administration and the presence of mind shown by people at the spot helped avert a major loss of life, with all passengers safely evacuated. Godhra Fire Officer PT Solanki said the fire broke out at the bus stand for reasons that were yet to be determined and caused significant damage to several shops and a control point. "An incident has occurred at the bus stand in Godhra. A fire broke out for reasons yet to be determined, and it intensified to such an extent that four or five shops and a control point sustained significant damage," Solanki told ANI. Following reports of the incident, more than five fire brigade teams from Godhra, Shahera and Kalol rushed to the spot. Senior officials from the ST department and police personnel also reached the location. "Four to five fire brigade vehicles arrived, and the fire is now under control. There has been no loss of life, and no one has been injured. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. No one has been harmed; everyone has been safely evacuated," he added. The fire intensified rapidly and spread across the ST depot premises, causing widespread panic. A large number of passengers were present at the bus stand when the incident occurred, leading to a brief period of fear of a stampede. However, all passengers were safely evacuated. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident. More than six shops located within the premises, including the ST depot's control room, were completely gutted in the blaze. After firefighting efforts lasting more than two hours, the teams managed to douse the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known and the administration has initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.