Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Delimitation and Women Reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that the ruling BJP's attempt to redraw territorial boundaries of electoral constituencies was "a desperate attempt" to win elections. He also questioned the delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by Parliament in 2023, asking why its implementation was still being held up.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray questioned why the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in 2023, had not been implemented yet, asserting that his party wanted the 33 per cent reservation for women to be implemented without linking it to the delimitation exercise. "Delimitation is the BJP's final conspiracy, a desperate attempt to win elections. They know that their attempts to steal votes have been exposed; we have also caught the Election Commission, which effectively operates out of the BJP's own office, and action will soon be taken against them as well. But this delimitation issue is their last-ditch effort," he said. "As for the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023, why don't they just implement it? We want it to be implemented, but why is a bill that was already passed in 2023 still being held up?" Thackeray asked.

Meanwhile, reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray said citizens of Maharashtra, including migrant workers, had felt safe in the state due to the functioning of the administration at the time. "Regarding his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic: the citizens of Maharashtra, as well as the migrant workers present in the state, felt entirely safe here. This was a direct result of how our administration functioned. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Supreme Court both commended our efforts. If you look at BJP-ruled states, consider the sight of bodies floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, or the situation in Gujarat; one should reflect on the conditions that prevailed in those BJP-governed states," he said.

Thackeray'S remarks come amid the ongoing political debate over the Centre's efforts to secure the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill linking the implementation of women's reservation to the proposed delimitation exercise. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)