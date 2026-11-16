US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced AI Chips

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, the US Commerce Department on Monday (local time) tightened export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to prevent China and other countries subject to US arms embargoes from accessing sensitive American technology, CNN reported.

The new rule introduces restrictions on US exports to data centres that provide "significant volumes" of computing capacity to companies based in countries subject to US arms embargoes, including China, Iran and Russia, CNN reported. The move comes amid divisions within the Trump administration over how to regulate the overseas sale of advanced American chips, particularly those manufactured by Nvidia and follows a controversy surrounding the company's now-former CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang resigned last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese woman who worked at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. The Commerce and Justice Departments had begun investigating Megaspeed, a major purchaser of Nvidia chips, in 2024 as part of a broader probe into foreign companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China. The developments have brought increased public scrutiny to the Commerce Department's role in regulating overseas sales of critical American technologies.

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent challenged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a Situation Room meeting over his department's reluctance to designate Megaspeed as a potential national security threat, according to CNN. The new rule replaces an export-control policy introduced during former President Joe Biden's administration, which the Trump administration allowed to lapse last year, viewing it as an impediment to American businesses.

According to sources cited by CNN, the Commerce Department had resisted introducing the new restrictions for some time, while other senior administration officials, including Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, pushed for their implementation. The effectiveness of the new restrictions will depend largely on their enforcement, as the Commerce Department holds the relevant enforcement powers.

Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, described the measure as "the first good-faith effort to actually close loopholes in export controls in a year and a half", CNN reported. Meanwhile, US administration officials are preparing for a possible response from China following the announcement, which comes the same week that Trump is scheduled to visit the country. However, some officials expect Beijing to wait until after Trump's visit before responding, as China would want to avoid creating significant tensions during the meeting, a senior administration official told CNN.

The Commerce Department said the rule was "written by and at the direction of the Department of the Treasury and the National Security Council". Amid reports of differences within his administration over the restrictions, Trump on Monday downplayed the disagreements between Bessent and Lutnick, saying he had no plans to fire the Commerce Secretary, CNN reported.

Trump acknowledged that the two Cabinet members "have two different views" on how quickly the Commerce Department should have acted. "They're fine," Trump said of the two Cabinet secretaries. "One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow-up with China." Defending the decision to delay designating Megaspeed as a national security threat, Trump said that acting against the company earlier could have triggered tensions with Beijing. "Well, he might have delayed it, but he was doing that because you could have, if you didn't delay it, if you did do something, you could have a blow-up with China," CNN quoted Trump as saying. "We're having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it. And I'll make a decision, but I understand very well both sides," the US president added.

Trump also expressed support for Huang, saying he "would not mind" seeing the former Nvidia CEO return to the company's leadership. "I would not mind that," Trump told reporters, adding, "I think he learned a big lesson, I guess maybe one lesson more important than the other. But I would certainly not mind seeing that." Trump's remarks came amid reports that Huang was discussing a possible return to the chipmaking company's leadership just days after stepping down following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, CNN reported. Trump, who had described Huang as a "legend" in the hours after his departure, has repeatedly praised the former Nvidia chief despite longstanding national security concerns about him among some senior officials in his administration. (ANI)