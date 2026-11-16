Nepal Foreign Minister Khanal Meets Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 17 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal held a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela in Kathmandu to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further strengthening ties between the two countries. According to a post shared by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on X, Ambassador Dalela called on Foreign Minister Khanal on Monday. During the meeting, Khanal congratulated Dalela on his appointment as India's Ambassador to Nepal and wished him a successful and productive tenure in the country.

"Ambassador of India to Nepal HE Mr Sudhakar Dalela called on the Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal at the Ministry today. The Foreign Minister congratulated Ambassador Dalela on his appointment and wished him a successful and productive tenure in Nepal," the post read.

"On the occasion, they discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India," Nepal's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in its post.

Earlier on November 4, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen their multifaceted partnership and strengthen the age-old ties of friendship between Nepal and India.

Nepal and India share deep historical, cultural, religious and people-to-people linkages, alongside extensive cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy (including hydropower), development projects and security. The high-level exchanges underscore both countries' emphasis on maintaining close and friendly ties amid evolving regional dynamics. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal highlighted the discussions as focusing on“various matters related to further deepening the multifaceted partnership”, reflecting the continuous diplomatic efforts to build on the longstanding relationship.