Pune Artist Creates Record Breaking Cake Display of India Heritage

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bringing together India's diverse cultural traditions through an unconventional artistic medium, Pune-based artist Prachi Dhabal Deb and 36 royal icing cake artists from across the country created an elaborate display of 455 cakes representing the cultural heritage of all 28 states and eight Union Territories. The exhibition, held in Pune on Monday, featured 75 cakes depicting regional festivals, traditions, architecture, mythology, textiles and art forms, alongside 380 hand-piped royal icing cookies created by Deb. Deb is a Pune-based Royal Icing and Heritage Artist. The creations offered artistic interpretations of India's cultural diversity, with themes ranging from Kerala's Onam celebrations and Uttar Pradesh's Lathmar Holi to Meghalaya's living root bridges and Maharashtra's traditional Peshwai weddings, Gudi Padwa, and Samudra Manthan. Artists from different parts of the country travelled to Pune to participate in the initiative, bringing together their individual interpretations of regional traditions and cultural identities. Speaking about the initiative, Deb said her objective was to bring artists together and encourage people to explore India's cultural diversity through creative expressions. Pavneet Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, who attended the event as the chief guest, said contemporary art forms could play an important role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage. The exhibition subsequently received recognition from the World Book of Records, London, for the largest display of cakes and cookies celebrating the cultural heritage of every Indian state and Union Territory. The record was adjudicated by Suchita Shukla, Director, World Book of Records, UK, and Priyanka Shukla, Director, World Book of Records, India. "This is the first time such an attempt has been made for a world record," Suchita Shukla said. The organisers said the initiative aimed to showcase India's cultural diversity and bring regional artistic traditions to a wider audience through edible art.