

Berkshire reported approximately 20.7 million shares of Bending Spoons valued at about $689 million as of Q3 end.

Bank of America remained a major holding but was reduced by about 5.7%, or roughly 27.5 million shares. Apple continued as the firm's largest position at about 228 million shares, representing roughly 25% of the equity portfolio and valued near $76 billion as of September end.

Berkshire Hathaway opened a new position in Bending Spoons (BSP) and sharply increased its stake in Lennar during the third quarter, while also adding to Delta Air Lines and Macy's while trimming several existing holdings, including Bank of America, Verisign, and Capital One.

According to the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the firm's overall equity portfolio stood at roughly $304 billion across about 30 positions as of the end of the quarter.

New And Expanded Positions

Berkshire reported approximately 20.7 million shares of Bending Spoons valued at about $689 million as of Q3 end. Lennar saw the largest stake increase among existing names, with Class A shares nearly doubling to around 26 million and the position reaching roughly $2.1 billion. The company also added to its Lennar Class B shares.

Delta Air Lines holdings rose by about 12% to 64.5 million shares, worth approximately $5.4 billion. Berkshire slightly increased its Macy's holding in the third quarter, raising the position by about 2.6% to roughly 7.5 million shares.

LEN and BSP stocks each gained 1% after-hours on the filing. DAL and M shares traded flat.

Trims And Reductions

Bank of America remained a major holding but was reduced by about 5.7%, or roughly 27.5 million shares, bringing the position to approximately 456 million shares valued near $24.8 billion.

Verisign holdings were cut by roughly one-third, Capital One by more than 60%, and Kroger by about 10%. Smaller reductions occurred in Nucor and DaVita. No positions were fully exited during the quarter.

VRSN shares slipped 2% after hours while BAC stock traded marginally in the red, as did NUE and DVA.

Largest Holdings Unchanged

Apple continued as the firm's largest position at about 228 million shares, representing roughly 25% of the equity portfolio and valued near $76 billion as of September end. American Express, Coca-Cola, and Alphabet remained among the top holdings with no reported share changes. Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Moody's, Chubb, Kraft Heinz, Sirius XM, Ally Financial, and the New York Times also showed no share adjustments.

The top five holdings-Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Alphabet, and Bank of America-still accounted for roughly 68% of the company's equity portfolio.

How Did BSP, LEN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BSP and LEN jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory at the time of writing.

While BSP has gained 1% year-to-date, LEN has fallen 18%. Sentiment around some of the firm's biggest holdings, including AAPL, AMEX, and GOOG, was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

Sentiment around KO, however, was 'bullish,' after the stock briefly breached the $100 share price mark during the day and hit a fresh 52-week high.

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