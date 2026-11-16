

Burry said that he expanded his Adobe holding at approximately $246.

Burry exited his Oracle puts and closed the last of his Caterpillar puts amid ongoing downward volatility in both stocks. The investor is moving to donate a significant portion of his appreciated Alphabet shares, which he has owned since the COVID period.

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry said on Monday that he closed some put positions while adding to long holdings including Adobe, MercadoLibre, QXO and Lululemon, and moved to donate a portion of long-held Alphabet shares.

Adobe Purchase And Outlook

Burry said that he expanded his Adobe holding at approximately $246, without clarifying the number of shares purchased. ADBE stock gained 1% on Monday to close at $246 after dropping nearly 30% year-to-date.

“I continue to believe Adobe will successfully adapt, as will several other large software names, to the changing AI environment,” Burry said. He noted that free substitutes for tools such as Adobe's Photoshop have existed for decades, yet Adobe has still grown revenue by 10% or more in each of the past four years.

In his view, Adobe's advantage lies in its standardized file formats, large installed base, enterprise contracts, and information security rather than superior AI models. Burry identifies the main risks as the cost of using external AI models and the pace of new subscription growth, but he argues the current valuation more than compensates for those concerns.

Puts Are Getting Expensive, Says Burry

Burry also exited his Oracle (ORCL) puts and closed the last of his Caterpillar (CAT) puts amid ongoing downward volatility in both stocks. He continues to hold a large put position in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, along with puts on the Nasdaq 100, Nvidia, MetLife, and Palantir.

He noted that his overall short-put exposure“continues to grow in size, so trimming made sense.” He is now looking at using outright short positions instead of or in addition to puts, because“puts, with the higher volatility of late, are getting expensive.”

Burry's Additional Long Purchases

Beyond Adobe, Burry added to MercadoLibre (MELI) at about $1,480, elevating it to one of his largest positions alongside Australian retailer Temple & Webster. He also bought more QXO common stock near $12 and increased his Lululemon holding at roughly $106.

Lululemon's next earnings report is not expected until the second week of December, leaving the stock under pressure from a continued lack of new information, he said.

MELI stock closed 2% lower on Monday, while QXO and LULU dropped 5% and 0.18%, respectively.

Less Favorable View Of Prospects Spurs Donation For GOOG Holdings

Burry is moving to donate a significant portion of his appreciated Alphabet shares, which he has owned since the COVID period.

He characterized the donation as similar to a sale and said it reflects a less favorable view of Alphabet's prospects over the next five to six years.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ADBE, GOOG, GOOGL, LULU and QXO stock was in 'bearish' territory at the time of writing, while sentiment around MELI was 'bullish.' Sentiment around CT stock was 'neutral' in the meantime.

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