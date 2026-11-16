Tripura Congress Pauses Sit-in Over CAPF Deployment for Local Polls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) staged a sit-in protest outside the District Magistrate's office in Agartala, demanding the deployment of 40 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at polling booths ahead of the November 27 municipal elections, and sought a firm assurance from the election authorities. However, following a request from the District Magistrate and the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), the party agreed to give the authorities 72 hours to take a decision on the matter.

The Congress leaders on Monday initially announced an indefinite sit-in, stating that they would continue their demonstration till the time authorities provided assurances regarding the deployment of central forces at every polling booth. Tripura Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak Dnyanoba assured the Congress representatives that the police administration would make every effort to ensure adequate arrangements for law and order and campaigning.

"There will be no shortcomings on our part, whether it concerns law and order or your campaigning on the ground; we will ensure everything is taken care of from our end. This assurance is contingent upon availability from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA does not operate on our instructions, but I assure you that we will spare no effort in pursuing this matter. Once the 72 hours have passed, we will inform you ourselves about the outcome, what has been decided and what has not," he said.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the party had been demanding CAPF deployment at all polling booths from the beginning but its requests had consistently been ignored. "The municipal elections here are scheduled to take place on the 27th. From the very beginning, we have been demanding that all polling booths be secured by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), but our requests have consistently been ignored. On October 10, a delegation from the State Congress met with both the State Election Commission and the District Magistrate (DM) to reiterate this demand. We urged them to ensure the security of every polling booth through the deployment of CAPF personnel," he told ANI.

He alleged that the BJP had created an atmosphere of fear across the state and said the deployment of central forces was necessary to ensure that ordinary citizens could participate in the electoral process without intimidation. "This is essential to counter the atmosphere of fear created across the state by the BJP--a party of 'vote thieves' and goons and to ensure that ordinary citizens can come out fearlessly and participate joyfully in this 'festival of democracy', casting their votes freely, regardless of which political party they choose to support," he said.

Alleging the use of money and muscle power to influence elections, Roy Barman said the objective was to suppress the voices of ordinary people. "Everyone knows that vote-rigging is taking place across the country. They have enormous financial resources and rely on muscle power. Their objective is to win elections through the sheer force of money and intimidation. They want to suppress the voices of ordinary people," he added.

Explaining the reason for approaching the District Magistrate, the Congress MLA said the Agartala Municipal Corporation falls under the jurisdiction of the District Election Officer and that the party wanted to reiterate its demand for adequate security arrangements. He further said the current deployment of security personnel was inadequate and that the Congress would continue its sit-in unless it received a firm assurance from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Joydeep Barman clarified that the party had not withdrawn its protest but had temporarily paused it after the District Magistrate, who is also the District Election Officer, and the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) sought 72 hours to arrive at a decision. "We have not withdrawn. It is just a temporary pause based on the request of the DM, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) for this election, and the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order). They have sought 72 hours on behalf of the State Election Commission (SEC) to arrive at a concrete decision regarding the deployment of 40 additional battalions of Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF) for these municipal elections," Joydeep Barman said.

He further said that authorities had informed the party that a proposal had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), but confirmation was still awaited. "Right now, they have stated that they have sent the proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA has yet to give confirmation. For that, they sought 72 hours from us, and we have granted them 72 hours. Let them come out with their decision, and based on that decision, our next course of action will be determined," he added.

The Congress representatives maintained that their demand for central forces was aimed at ensuring that ordinary voters could exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation, rather than securing special protection for party leaders or candidates. The party also linked its protest to the upcoming Constitution Day on November 26, reiterating its nationwide position against alleged electoral malpractice and its commitment to protecting democratic rights. The municipal and urban local body elections in Tripura are scheduled to be held on November 27. (ANI)