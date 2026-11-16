AIMIM Demands Inquiry Into The Baramati Air Crash Killing Ajit Pawar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan said that there should be an inquiry into the Baramati air crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar. He demanded that the investigation report be made public and those responsible be punished under the law.

Responding to allegations raised by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, he said the truth must come out through an inquiry since there was no point in making "wild and baseless accusations". "There should be an inquiry and a report should be made public. Look, there is no point in making wild and baseless accusations. If allegations are being made, let the government conduct an inquiry. The truth will surely come to light. Conduct an investigation, hold an inquiry, make the report public and ensure that those responsible face the strictest possible punishment under the law. There should be no attempt to shield anyone. Let the investigation establish the facts, and let the law take its course," Pathan told ANI.

His remarks came after Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Civil Aviation Minister were "shielding" VK Singh, owner of VSR, the company linked to the aircraft involved in the Baramati crash that killed Ajit Pawar. The NCP (SP) MLA demanded that the investigation be transferred from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar appealed to Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into VK Singh and his company VSR, alleging the company was close to people associated with the Chief Minister. He also displayed a photograph of Fadnavis attending the Jaipur wedding of VSR owner VK Singh's son, Rohit, on November 21, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced.

"Devendra Fadnavis is a friend of Ajit dada--he has stated this himself on many occasions. However, looking at it from another perspective, he also shares a very close relationship with VK Singh. This bond is evident from the fact that, just two days after the Maharashtra elections--shortly before the results were to be announced--he took a private aircraft to Jaipur for a brief, one-and-a-half-hour visit; we have already provided proof of this. He also attended Rohit Singh's wedding. Their relationship is clearly very close," Pawar said.

"Furthermore, VK Singh, who is linked to the VSR company, the firm that owned the aircraft involved in the accident that claimed Ajit-dada's life, also shares a very intimate connection with the Union Aviation Minister; we have provided evidence of this as well. Given that both the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Union Aviation Minister are so close to VK Singh, and considering that nine and a half months have passed since a prominent leader from Maharashtra died in this accident--yet not a single word has been spoken about it, nor has any investigation been conducted--we strongly suspect that those in power, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Union Aviation Minister, are shielding VK Singh," he added.

Rohit Pawar also alleged an attempt to manipulate or conceal information from the aircraft's black box. He claimed that reports suggesting the black box had been damaged were contradicted by photographs he presented and a subsequent clarification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which confirmed the black box was intact.

"We demanded a proper, technical investigation, for which the black box is a crucial component. Unfortunately, when we first raised this demand, reports emerged--though it is unclear whether they were planted or factual--claiming that the black box had been damaged. We immediately held a press conference and presented actual photographs of the black box from that specific aircraft, which was, in fact, intact. Subsequently, the DGCA issued a clarification confirming that the black box was indeed intact and that there were no issues. This suggests there was an attempt to manipulate the black box or conceal the information contained within it," he said.

Ajit Pawar died on January 28 this year when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board, including Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.