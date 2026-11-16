S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq End Lower As Investors Hold Back Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings, Anthropic IPO This Week - NVDA, TSLA, ANT In Focus
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Nvidia (NVDA) share price eased over 4% on Monday, down for the third straight session after CNBC claimed the chipmaker's board is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO.
The board is focused on an investigation into Huang and is not in discussions to bring him back, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The semiconductor giant enlisted law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead the inquiry concerning Huang's linkage to Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.
“Two weeks ago investing in this name (NVDA) looked like a safe journey down a well-lit long hallway,” Mike Mussio, chief investment officer at FBB Capital Partners, told CNBC.“There are several dark corners that people feel they need to peek around to glean additional information before moving forward,” Mussio added.
The chipmaker is expected to report its earnings for the quarter ending September, where expectations are that revenue will almost double to $108.7 billion, as per Fiscal estimates. However, investors would be more keen on a leadership roadmap following Jensen Huang's exit.
Key Trending Stocks
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) will review DoorDash's (DASH) proposed $17 billion acquisition of rival Instacart (CART), Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry said on Monday that he closed some put positions while adding to long holdings including Adobe (ADBE), MercadoLibre (MELI), QXO and Lululemon (LULU), and moved to donate a portion of long-held Alphabet shares.
U.S. airlines are looking at more than $1 billion in potential losses after a nationwide ground stop paralyzed air travel over the weekend, analysts at Raymond James claimed.
EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is reportedly planning a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) investment in its German plant as it seeks to expand Cybercab production outside the U.S.
Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering is reportedly attracting heavy demand, but most retail traders on Stocktwits say they have no plans to buy shares in the offering, according to a platform poll.
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