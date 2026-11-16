

The firm reported a new stake of roughly 6.6 million shares in Intercontinental Exchange valued at about $1.01 billion.

Ackman's firm also increased its Netflix holdings to about 15.4 million shares, up from 13.08 million shares in the prior quarter. Pershing cut its Microsoft (MSFT) holdings to approximately 4.1 million shares, valued near $2.08 billion as of Q3-end.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (PS) opened new positions in exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and medical-device company Alcon (ALC) during the third quarter while also increasing its Netflix (NFLX) stake and trimming several other holdings including Microsoft (MSFT).

According to the firm's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pershing also fully exited car-rental firm Hertz (HTZ) and made modest reductions across a number of existing positions as of September 30.

Ackman's New Positions And Increased Positions

The firm reported a new stake of roughly 6.6 million shares in Intercontinental Exchange valued at about $1.01 billion. It also initiated a position in Alcon of approximately 14.7 million shares worth roughly $954 million.

Besides that, the firm increased Netflix holdings to about 15.4 million shares, up from 13.08 million shares in the prior quarter.

Pershing's Trims and Reductions

Pershing cut its Microsoft (MSFT) holdings to approximately 4.1 million shares, valued near $2.08 billion as of Q3-end. Restaurant Brands International (QSR) holdings, meanwhile, were reduced to about 22 million shares, worth roughly $1.56 billion as of the end of the quarter.

Smaller reductions occurred in Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Meta Platforms (META), and Brookfield Corp (BN).

Largest Holdings

Uber, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Brookfield continued to rank among the biggest positions by value among Pershing's holdings. Restaurant Brands International, Howard Hughes Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, Netflix, Visa, and Mastercard also remained significant.

Amazon (AMZN) holdings stood at about 8.5 million shares, valued near $2.12 billion, as of the end of September. Uber (UBER) remained one of the larger holdings at roughly 34.3 million shares, worth about $2.35 billion as of Q3-end. The holding in Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) totaled approximately 27.9 million shares, valued near $2.05 billion.

The filing showed total holdings of roughly $30.8 billion, including a large stake in Pershing Square itself.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ICE, NFLX, and ALC stocks, as well as Pershing Square itself, stayed within the 'bearish' territory.

PS stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year as part of a combined IPO with the closed-end fund Pershing Square USA (PSUS). PS shares opened at $24 on the first day of trading and closed Monday at about $45.68, nearly doubling since.

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