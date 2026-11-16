CBI Team Probes Residence of Accused in Nisha Bhagat Suicide Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team concluded an investigation at the residence of accused Ajay Tirkey in connection with the alleged suicide of Adivasi activist Nisha Bhagat. Nisha Bhagat's death, allegedly due to suicide, triggered a political row in Jharkhand, with the BJP and several activists demanding a CBI probe into the matter. Bhagat died on November 6, following a social media broadcast viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress and openly named local land mafias, government officials and police inaction as factors that had driven her to extreme despair.

The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting a scientific sweep by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). While acknowledging that the deceased activist had accused the Pithoria Station House Officer (SHO) of ignoring her earlier written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations were being actively investigated before assigning formal culpability. Nisha Bhagat's father welcomed the Jharkhand government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the alleged suicide case. On November 11, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommended that the CBI investigate the death of the tribal activist. Earlier on November 7, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded a CBI investigation, describing Nisha Bhagat as a fearless voice who fought for the protection of tribal land, culture and the safety of women. Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth also called for the immediate arrest of administrative personnel named by the victim. He described the alleged suicide as a direct failure of law and order and the digital monitoring capabilities of state agencies such as the CID and demanded a CBI investigation into the case. (ANI)