MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) could help UAE food safety authorities identify restaurant hygiene violations as they happen, while wastewater surveillance and digital consumer data could offer early warning signs of foodborne disease outbreaks before people begin falling ill.

From detecting a mop placed in a restaurant sink to identifying patterns in consumer searches and sewage samples, emerging technologies are giving food safety professionals new ways to move beyond traditional inspections and respond to potential risks earlier.

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These developments were discussed at the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, November 16, during a session titled 'The Future of the Food Ecosystem'.

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Dr Sara Al Dallal, President of the Emirates Health Economics Society (EHES), said the food ecosystem extends well beyond farms, food manufacturers and restaurants, bringing together several stakeholders who influence what eventually reaches consumers.

She said technology was increasingly reshaping this interconnected system, which involves everyone from farmers and importers to retailers, food service providers and food safety authorities.

“Every one of us consumes food in some form. But it is important to understand the wider ecosystem behind it are also several indirect stakeholders who play an equally important role in shaping the food ecosystem. These include schools, trading partners, the media and civil society.

“Think about it. Before the social media age, food bloggers were not really part of the conversation. Today, they also play a very significant role in the food ecosystem," she said.

The potential of AI to strengthen food safety monitoring was highlighted by Fahed Bizzari, managing Partner at AI consulting firm Bellamy Alden.

Demonstrating how AI can identify hygiene risks in restaurant environments, Bizzari pointed to an image in which the technology had detected a mop placed inside a sink.

The system can identify common problems, including poor hygiene practices, rodent droppings and improperly placed equipment, and alert restaurant owners or those responsible for addressing the violations.

Rather than waiting for an external inspector to identify a problem during a scheduled visit, establishments could use the technology to monitor their own premises continuously.

“Hygiene practices, mouse droppings, misplaced equipment, all of these different common scenarios that take place in different environments are being monitored by AI," Bizzari said, describing how the system could escalate repeated violation.

"When it happens, a message is then sent to the owner of the establishment or whoever is responsible to let them know that we can see that you need to address it immediately. And then when it happens again and again, then it escalates," he added.

He stressed that AI-based monitoring should not be limited to government inspections, with food businesses also taking responsibility for deploying such systems within their establishments.

Bizzari also highlighted the technology's ability to examine food products, including labels, packaging and seals, helping identify potential issues before products reach consumers.

“The next is using AI to inspect products, labels, packaging, and seals. The way in which AI can see and explain is absolutely remarkable with the details that it gives. We should also use AI to inspect products. AI has this amazing ability of monitoring continuously,” he added.

Moving beyond restaurant inspections, Franke Yiannas, former Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), called for food safety systems to shift from reacting to outbreaks after they occur to identifying warning signs much earlier.

Under the theme 'From Hindsight to Foresight', Yiannas emphasised that digitising food safety data was essential to making better use of technology and identifying emerging health threats.

“Start digitising your food safety data. If you can't digitise your data, you can't analyse it,” he said.

He explained that traditional public health reporting often captures an outbreak only after people have become ill and cases begin appearing in official records.

However, information generated through online searches, consumer reviews and wastewater monitoring could potentially reveal unusual patterns much earlier.

Citing research into Canada's Maple Leaf Listeria outbreak, Yiannas said researchers found that monitoring Google search activity could have helped identify the outbreak before it was picked up through conventional public health reporting.

He also pointed to research involving online restaurant reviews in New York City, suggesting that consumer feedback on Yelp could have helped identify foodborne illness outbreaks earlier, including incidents that had not been reported to health authorities.

Another study by Boston University School of Public Health examined consumer reviews on Amazon. Researchers found that machine learning and AI could potentially identify food products likely to be recalled weeks before the recalls actually happened.

Yiannas said wastewater monitoring was emerging as another promising early-warning tool, with studies indicating that pathogens and disease signals could be detected in sewage before patients begin arriving at hospitals.

He cited examples of wastewater surveillance identifying flu variants months before patients appeared in hospitals, detecting fungal threats before reported cases and providing early warning signals of measles.

In one US state, measles was detected in sewage weeks before the first cases were officially reported. He also referred to ongoing research in the US.“And we have some studies going on right now at Michigan State University where Cyclospora (a microscopic parasite) is being detected.”

Such approaches could help authorities identify emerging illnesses within communities and intervene before infections spread more widely.

For food safety systems, Yiannas said, the opportunity lies in using these signals to anticipate health threats rather than simply documenting them after an outbreak has taken hold.

“That's an example of going from hindsight to foresight to better detect signals of illnesses in the human population, and maybe we can have earlier interventions.”

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