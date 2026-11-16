MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When a cloud-seeding aircraf flies over the UAE, it can release salt particles into a cloud to encourage rainfall. But even when rain follows, scientists face a difficult question: how much of it would have fallen without the aircraft?

That question is among the challenges behind a new $3-million research initiative exploring how the UAE could increase rainfall through technologies ranging from autonomous drones to new seeding materials and methods that influence the conditions in which clouds form.

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The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, managed by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has opened its seventh funding cycle, offering a total of $3 million across up to five research projects lasting between one and three years.

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The programme builds on 17 projects supported through six previous cycles, but its latest priorities extend beyond the conventional cloud-seeding flights familiar to residents.

Cloud seeding currently involves aircraft releasing hygroscopic materials, commonly salts, into suitable clouds. These particles encourage tiny water droplets to combine into larger ones, potentially increasing the amount of rain that reaches the ground. The process depends heavily on conditions inside the cloud, including its moisture content, temperature and rising air currents. Some clouds may respond to seeding, while others may already be developing towards rainfall naturally.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), there is scientific evidence that seeding can change the size and distribution of particles inside certain clouds. However, establishing how much additional rainfall results from those changes remains difficult, particularly in clouds with highly variable conditions.

Among the UAE's latest research priorities is the use of autonomous aircraft to support rain enhancement operations.

Researchers are being invited to investigate drones capable of identifying suitable clouds, collecting atmospheric measurements and delivering seeding materials to specific locations. The programme is also seeking proposals involving coordinated groups of unmanned aircraft.

Another area concerns the materials released into clouds. Scientists will examine how different particles behave in the atmosphere, how they can be dispersed effectively and whether new formulations could improve rainfall enhancement in hot and dry environments.

The programme also places emphasis on studying the environmental effects of new materials before they are considered for wider use. Some of the proposed research goes further, examining whether cloud formation itself can be influenced under atmospheric conditions that might otherwise be unsuitable for rainfall. Researchers could also investigate the effects of land cover, landforms, atmospheric moisture and local heating on weather conditions over limited areas.

Dr Ahmad Al Kamali, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science and acting head of cloud-seeding operations at NCM, said the new funding cycle would build on research conducted over the previous rounds.

"Our focus is on research that addresses important scientific questions, introduces innovative approaches and demonstrates a clear pathway towards practical application," he said.

ctually falls?

Artificial intelligence and advanced computer models will also feature in the new research cycle, particularly in improving forecasts, identifying suitable atmospheric conditions and assessing the effectiveness of rain enhancement operations.

The UAE has already supported research into using AI to identify clouds that may respond to seedin, alongside radar technologies that provide more detailed information about the particles inside storms.

Measuring the results remains one of the field's central scientific challenges. A cloud that produces rain after seeding does not necessarily establish that the intervention caused the rainfall. Weather conditions can change rapidly, making it difficult to separate the effects of seeding from a cloud's natural development.

The WMO recommends carefully designed experiments that compare seeded and unseeded weather events, supported by physical measurements, statistical analysis and computer modelling.

Its assessment also distinguishes between different cloud types. Stronger evidence exists for precipitation enhancement in certain cold clouds over mountainous regions, while proving the effects of seeding in more complex convective clouds remains challenging.

For the UAE, where natural freshwater resources are limited, improving the reliability of rain enhancement could provide an additional source of water alongside desalination and other existing supplies. However, determining how much additional water reaches the ground, where it falls and how consistently it can be produced will remain important in assessing the practical value of new technologies.

Applications for the seventh funding cycle open on December 8, with preliminary proposals due by March 12, 2027. Successful research projects are expected to be announced in January 2028.

The selected teams will then have between one and three years to investigate their approaches, with an emphasis on producing measurable results and developing technologies that could eventually support operations.

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