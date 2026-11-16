The Delhi government is in discussions with the World Bank to adopt an airshed-based approach, recognizing that much of the pollution choking the capital originates in neighbouring regions and cannot be tackled through measures within the city alone, according to three people aware of the development.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.