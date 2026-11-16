Responding to a query, Nóbrega said the country's state-owned oil company Petrobras is mulling a role in deepwater exploration in the Andaman basin. The potential partnership is timely, as India looks to reduce its heavy dependence on imported crude and strengthen energy security amid growing uncertainty over global oil supplies.

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