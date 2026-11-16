MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Buying a house with a friend can reduce upfront costs, but selling or refinancing may become complicated when one owner wants to leave. Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock

Buying a house with your best friend sounds like a clever way to make homeownership affordable. You split the down payment, share the mortgage, and finally escape the cycle of rising rent payments. Everything works beautifully until three years later, when your friend gets engaged, accepts a job across the country, or decides they want their money back. Suddenly, the house you purchased together becomes a complicated financial arrangement that neither of you can easily walk away from. Before buying property with someone who isn't your spouse, it's important to understand what happens when one owner wants out and the other wants to stay.

Affiliate disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy or sign up through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. You Can't Simply Walk Away From a Joint Mortgage

Moving out of a jointly owned house doesn't automatically eliminate your responsibility for its mortgage. If both buyers signed the loan, the lender can generally hold both borrowers responsible for payments regardless of who continues living there. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that co-borrowers remain responsible until the loan is paid off or their obligations are otherwise legally changed. That means your friend could move across the country and still be financially responsible for the mortgage on the house you occupy. If you stop making payments, the missed payments could damage both borrowers' credit histories.

Your Ownership Agreement Matters More Than Your Friendship

Many friends purchase property assuming they'll figure out the details if their circumstances change. Unfortunately, a verbal understanding about splitting expenses may not resolve disagreements over ownership, repairs, or selling the home. A written co-ownership agreement can establish each person's financial contributions, responsibilities, and options for ending the arrangement. Freddie Mac's co-buying guidance identifies ownership structure as an important consideration when purchasing property with another person. Having an attorney prepare an agreement before closing can be far less expensive than resolving a serious dispute after someone decides to leave.

Budgeting PickSee Where Your Money Goes Every MonthQuicken pulls your accounts, bills, and spending into one place, so you can spot leaks and plan before payday instead of after Quicken's Plans Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy through this link. One Friend May Be Able to Buy Out the Other

If one owner wants to stay, a buyout may allow the departing friend to recover their share of the property's equity. Start by determining the home's current market value and subtracting the outstanding mortgage balance and other relevant obligations. Suppose the property is worth $400,000 and the mortgage balance is $280,000, leaving $120,000 in gross equity. If the friends own equal shares and no other adjustments apply, the departing owner's share would be approximately $60,000 before transaction expenses. The remaining owner would need a way to fund that payment while also addressing the joint mortgage.

Refinancing Could Become the Biggest Obstacle

Agreeing on a buyout price doesn't necessarily mean the remaining owner can afford to complete the transaction. The person staying may need to refinance the mortgage into their name alone to release the departing borrower from the loan. That requires qualifying based on income, credit history, debt obligations, and the lender's current underwriting standards. If interest rates have increased since the original purchase, refinancing could also create a significantly larger monthly payment. The CFPB cautions that transferring ownership without resolving mortgage liability can leave the departing borrower financially exposed even after they no longer own the home.

Selling the House May Be the Cleanest Exit

When neither friend can afford a buyout, selling the property may be the most practical solution. The sale proceeds generally go toward paying the mortgage, closing costs, and other obligations before the owners divide the remaining equity. If the house has appreciated, both friends may walk away with money that can be used toward their next housing arrangement. However, a sale during a weak housing market could leave little equity or even require additional funds to satisfy outstanding obligations. Before listing the property, calculate estimated selling costs and determine how the remaining proceeds or shortfall will be allocated.

What if One Friend Refuses to Sell?

Disagreements become more complicated when one owner wants to sell and the other refuses to cooperate. Depending on the ownership structure and state law, an owner may be able to seek a legal remedy known as partition. NC State Extension's property ownership guidance explains that co-owners can seek court intervention when they cannot agree on how to divide property. For a single residential house that cannot reasonably be divided into separate ownership parcels, a court-ordered sale may become an option. Partition proceedings can involve legal fees, delays, and other expenses, making negotiation or mediation worth exploring before filing a lawsuit.

The Deed Determines Important Ownership Rights

Not all jointly owned houses are legally structured the same way. Two common arrangements are tenancy in common and joint tenancy with right of survivorship, although available forms and legal details vary by state. Under tenancy in common, owners may hold different percentages, and a deceased owner's share generally passes through their estate rather than automatically to the surviving co-owner. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship generally allows a deceased owner's interest to pass directly to the surviving owner when the legal requirements are satisfied. Freddie Mac emphasizes the importance of understanding these distinctions because the way title is held can affect transfers, inheritance, and future ownership decisions.

Unequal Down Payments Can Create Unexpected Disputes

Suppose you contribute $50,000 toward the down payment while your friend contributes only $20,000. You might assume that you'll automatically receive more of the proceeds when the property is eventually sold. However, the deed and any enforceable agreements may determine ownership interests differently from the amounts each person originally contributed. Without clear documentation, disagreements can arise over whether the additional money was intended as a loan, a gift, or an investment in a larger ownership share. Establishing ownership percentages and reimbursement rules in writing before purchasing can prevent those arguments from becoming expensive legal disputes.

Someone Still Has to Pay for Repairs and Maintenance

Sharing a mortgage is only one part of the financial commitment involved in owning a home. Property taxes, homeowners insurance, major repairs, utilities, and routine maintenance can become sources of disagreement when one owner moves out. The person remaining in the property may believe they should cover utilities but split structural repairs with the absent co-owner. Meanwhile, the departing owner may resent paying for a house they no longer occupy and cannot easily sell. A co-ownership agreement should address ongoing expenses, occupancy arrangements, and whether the remaining resident owes compensation for exclusive use.

Renting Out the Property Isn't Always an Easy Compromise

If neither friend wants to sell immediately, renting the house might seem like a way to cover the mortgage while waiting for property values to rise. However, rental income introduces additional obligations involving tenants, maintenance, insurance, taxes, and local landlord-tenant laws. Both owners should agree on who will manage the property, approve repairs, collect rent, and handle vacancies. The lender's mortgage terms and applicable occupancy requirements may also matter if the home was originally financed as a primary residence. Before converting the property into a rental, calculate realistic net income rather than assuming monthly rent will automatically cover every expense.

What Happens if One Friend Dies?

A friend's death can create an ownership problem just as significant as a disagreement over selling. Depending on the deed, the deceased owner's interest may pass to the surviving co-owner or become part of the deceased person's estate. Under a tenancy-in-common arrangement, the surviving friend could potentially end up sharing ownership with the deceased owner's heirs. Meanwhile, the mortgage obligations don't simply disappear because one borrower has died, and the lender's rights remain relevant. Reviewing estate documents, title arrangements, and appropriate life insurance options before purchasing can reduce the risk of leaving the surviving owner in a difficult financial position.

Put the Exit Strategy in Writing Before Closing

A practical co-ownership agreement should address what happens when either person wants to sell, relocate, stop contributing, or buy out the other. It can establish how the home will be valued, how ownership interests will be calculated, and whether one owner gets the first opportunity to purchase the other's share. The agreement should also specify how long the parties have to complete a buyout before the property must be listed for sale. A real estate attorney can help ensure those provisions comply with state law and coordinate with the deed and mortgage documents. Planning for a possible exit doesn't mean expecting the friendship to fail; it means recognizing that personal circumstances can change over the life of a mortgage.

A Shared House Needs More Than a Shared Dream

Buying property with a friend can make homeownership possible when purchasing alone would be financially difficult. However, sharing a down payment and monthly mortgage also means sharing legal obligations that may continue long after one person moves out. A buyout, refinancing arrangement, voluntary sale, or court-supervised partition may provide an exit, but each comes with potential costs. The best protection is establishing ownership rights, expense responsibilities, and a realistic exit strategy before signing the closing documents.

Would you consider buying a house with a friend to make homeownership more affordable, or would the potential complications make you think twice?