Cue Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights
| Cue Biopharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited; In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|132
|$
|2,149
|$
|13,695
|$
|5,524
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|29,826
|4,939
|80,543
|12,792
|Research and development
|17,015
|4,754
|72,919
|21,211
|Loss on fixed asset disposal
|-
|51
|-
|51
|Gain on lease termination
|(110
|)
|-
|(120
|)
|-
|Loss on write-off of lease security deposit
|498
|-
|498
|-
|Total operating expenses
|47,229
|9,744
|153,840
|34,054
|Loss from operations
|(47,097
|)
|(7,595
|)
|(140,145
|)
|(28,530
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|483
|222
|819
|649
|Interest expense
|(2
|)
|(75
|)
|(11
|)
|(306
|)
| Loss on issuance of liability-classified warrants and related issuance
costs
|-
|-
|(90,011
|)
|-
|Changes in fair value of financial instruments
|(3,400
|)
|-
|21,087
|-
|Total other income (expense), net
|(2,919
|)
|147
|(68,116
|)
|343
|Net loss
|$
|(50,016
|)
|$
|(7,448
|)
|$
|(208,261
|)
|$
|(28,187
|)
|Unrealized gain from available-for-sale securities
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(50,016
|)
|$
|(7,447
|)
|$
|(208,261
|)
|$
|(28,186
|)
|Net loss per common share – basic and diluted
|$
|(4.74
|)
|$
|(2.22
|)
|$
|(28.70
|)
|$
|(9.37
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|10,561,814
|3,362,311
|7,255,392
|3,009,035
| Cue Biopharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,939
|$
|27,136
|Other assets
|9,316
|15,076
|Total assets
|$
|67,255
|$
|42,212
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Liabilities
|$
|28,857
|$
|15,780
|Stockholders' equity
|38,398
|26,432
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|67,255
|$
|42,212
About CUE-221
CUE-221 (Ascendant-221, UB-221) is a humanized anti-IgE IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed with a precision engineered dual mechanism of action. CUE-221 binds to IgE at sites that are distinct from the binding sites for XOLAIR® or other similar anti-IgE monoclonal antibodies. In doing so, it maintains the capacity of total IgE to bind the CD23 receptor at the surface of B cells, resulting in reduced IgE synthesis. Therefore, CUE-221 is a functionally distinct novel anti-IgE antibody designed to not only neutralize free IgE with high potency, but also to prevent the synthesis of new IgE with the possibility to achieve b-cell quiescence through crosslinking of CD23 which could ultimately result in sustained disease control beyond drug exposure. The CUE-221 Phase 2 clinical trial in CSU produced positive topline results and clinical evidence providing initial validation of the clinical potential of a precision engineered anti-IgE dual mechanism of action. The study also demonstrated fundamental biological differences compared to XOLAIR®.
About CUE-401
CUE-401 is a bispecific fusion protein of 2 human cytokines: IL-2 and TGFβ, each engineered in an attenuated form so as to decrease their affinity for their respective cognate receptor to limit the potential for broader off-target or adverse immunomodulatory effects. The design of CUE-401 stemmed from the Nobel Prize winning discovery of the role of regulatory T cells (Tregs) in autoimmunity, granted in 2025, and the recognition that the cytokines IL-2 and TGF-beta, when acting in concert are essential components in establishing immune tolerance by fostering the development of Tregs.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at delivering durable, potentially disease-modifying benefits across immunological disorders. Its lead asset, CUE-221, is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT® platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is currently the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial and is designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance.
Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's belief regarding the potential benefits and applications of its drug candidates and programs, including its potential benefits to patients suffering from allergic and autoimmune diseases; the company's plans to further advance its differentiating Immuno-STAT platform and its lead asset, CUE-221, and its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, including expected timing of clinical trial initiation and data readout; the expected benefits from the company's license agreement with Ascendant; and expectations regarding the company's growth, and the company's business strategies, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“aim,”“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“promise,”“potential” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company's ability to maintain and establish collaboration, licensing and other arrangements; the company's limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations; the company's ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company's research and development efforts for its current and future drug product candidates, including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the company's ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; potential challenges associated with clinical trials conducted in China and the company's access to, and acceptability of, the data therefrom; its ability to secure required FDA or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company's reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company's ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
Investor and Media Contacts
Agnes Lee
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
...
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
...
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
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