MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share ("common stock"). Certain of Core Specialty's existing stockholders identified in the registration statement are expected to sell shares of common stock in the proposed offering. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead-active book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets will act as a joint active book-running manager. Core Specialty intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CORE".

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms part of the registration statement. When available, copies of the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at or may also be obtained from (1) J.P. Morgan at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at... and...; (2) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at...; and (3) BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department with a copy to the Legal Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York 10036 or by email at....

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer.

CONTACT: Contact: Bobbi Sue Morrison (513) 823-9316...