MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 85 years of history rooted in Chicago, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) has another reason to celebrate its hometown. The Company has been named a 2026 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace, an honor recognizing organizations for their commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace culture.

For Oil-Dri, the award represents more than a workplace distinction. This marks the eighth time that Oil-Dri has received the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces honor. It is a reflection of the relationships, shared values, and dedication that have shaped the Company since its founding in 1941. Headquartered in Chicago, Oil-Dri's teammates span the United States and countries around the world, playing an essential role in advancing the Company's mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.

"Chicago is where Oil-Dri's story began, so this recognition from the Chicago Tribune is especially meaningful to us," said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "For more than eight decades, our success has been built on the hard work and character of our people. What makes me most proud is not simply what we accomplish as a company, but how our teammates stand by one another and bring our WE CARE values to life every day. I'm grateful to be part of this team and proud to share this honor with them."

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces program recognizes organizations based on the results of a confidential employee survey conducted by Energage, an independent employee engagement technology company. The survey measures important dimensions of workplace culture, including how well employees feel supported, their ability to grow, and the extent to which they feel empowered in their roles.

At the heart of Oil-Dri's culture are its WE CARE values, which guide how teammates work together, serve customers, and support the communities in which they operate. These principles have helped the Company maintain a strong sense of identity while evolving and expanding its business over the decades.

ABOUT OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.

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Lily Nemeroff

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