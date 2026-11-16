MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home community features oversized home sites and resort-style amenities

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced today the opening of its new Egret Collection at Monterey at Lakewood Ranch in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. This new collection of luxury homes offers elegant single-family home designs on oversized 90-foot-wide home sites, with prices starting from $1.3 million.







"The Egret Collection at Monterey at Lakewood Ranch offers a unique blend of luxury, personalization, and resort-style living in one of Florida's most sought-after communities," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa/Sarasota. "With spacious all-new home designs and exclusive amenities, our newest collection provides home shoppers with an elevated living experience that is unmatched in the Lakewood Ranch area."

Toll Brothers homes in the Egret Collection feature one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 4,320 to over 5,779 square feet of living space, with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 7.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Oversized home sites offer spectacular preserve and lakefront views, enhancing the luxurious Toll Brothers lifestyle.







Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Future residents will enjoy exclusive access to a resort-style amenity center, including a swimming pool, cabanas, fitness center, yoga room, golf simulator, playground, and more. Monterey at Lakewood Ranch is conveniently located near vibrant shopping and dining, top-rated schools, local parks and trails, and all the amenities within the Lakewood Ranch master plan.







The Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 2637 Waterfront Circle in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. For more information on the Egret Collection at Monterey at Lakewood Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)