MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 58% of mining executives in Latin America believe their countries should prioritize investment from democratic nations, according to findings from the Brújula Minera LATAM 2026 survey, presented at the Americas Critical Minerals Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a moment of intensifying global competition for critical minerals, new data from Latin America reveals both an opening for democratic investment and a warning about the region's readiness to receive it.

According to findings from Brújula Minera LATAM 2026, a study conducted by Arteaga LATAM and funded by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) across 10 countries in the region, 58% of mining executives surveyed believe their countries should prioritize investment from democratic nations, even if that means sacrificing some economic benefits. But just 21% say the infrastructure needed to attract critical minerals investment is in place, and only one-third believe their countries have stable regulatory frameworks for critical mineral projects.

The Americas Critical Minerals Leadership Summit 2026, convened by CIPE in partnership with Arteaga LATAM and PRISM, presented these findings on November 16 in Washington, D.C. The event brought together senior leaders from Latin American mining associations, U.S. government representatives, and multilateral stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges related to critical mineral supply chains in the region.

“Latin America has an important opportunity to become a strategic partner in building more resilient global critical mineral supply chains. Realizing that potential will require partnerships grounded in transparency, accountable governance, and responsible investment,” said Andrew Wilson, CIPE executive director.

Building on the survey findings, CIPE also announced plans to establish a Regional Observatory of Critical Minerals, which will use data, research, and stakeholder perspectives to track investment conditions and inform policy decisions across Latin America.“The Observatory will help turn data and stakeholder perspectives into actionable insights for policymakers and the private sector. By identifying the conditions that enable responsible investment, we can help strengthen regional cooperation and build more resilient critical mineral supply chains,” said Wilson.













Supply security also depends on institutions and public trust

The study underscores a broader challenge: resilient mineral supply chains require more than access to resources and investment. They also depend on credible institutions, transparent rules, public trust, and responsible development-conditions that will be critical for stronger U.S. engagement in the region.

“Like mining projects across Latin America more broadly, critical minerals projects will ultimately depend on legitimacy and the ability to operate. Transparency, governance, and trust are at the heart of that challenge,” said Jaime Arteaga, general director of Arteaga LATAM and director of Brújula Minera LATAM 2026.“Unless governments and companies make a genuine commitment to strengthening these conditions, it will be very difficult to meet the urgency of critical mineral demand if projects continue to face delays, opposition, or social and institutional barriers.”

For the United States, these findings underscore an opportunity to build lasting economic partnerships with Latin America. By aligning investment priorities with the region's development goals and strengthening cooperation with democratic partners, both regions can help shape critical mineral value chains that deliver long-term economic benefits.

About CIPE​

The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organization that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world's most challenging environments. Working alongside local partners and tomorrow's leaders, CIPE leads global programs that advance economic freedoms, expand opportunity, and strengthen economic and democratic resilience. Visit us at cipe.org, LinkedIn, Facebook or X.​

About Arteaga Latam​

Since 2013, we build social license and maximize private investment impact in Latin America by connecting governments, businesses, and communities to create sustainable partnerships that transform territories. Visit us at arteaga-latam.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X.​

About PRISM

PRISM, a non-profit, tax deductible 501(c)(3), is the only industry-led global supply chain organization. PRISM aims to bolster economic and national security by increasing access to and strengthening the resilience of critical global supply chains, including in critical minerals and rare earth elements, advanced technologies, and medical and agricultural goods. PRISM strategically advances the discussion, reaches deeper into the U.S. and allied governments to effect lasting change, and when necessary, educates and informs the media, public, and civil society groups.​

Contact Info



Eve Angerosa

...

+1 202-721-9200