

Regulatory milestone marks a significant step toward bringing institutional-grade crypto market infrastructure and price discovery onshore Approved products include crypto perpetual futures on a leveraged basis with crypto collateral, cross-margin and 24/7 trading, all in one global unified order book

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backpack, the global financial institution bridging on-chain with traditional financial markets, today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for its U.S. derivatives exchange and clearing operations, marking a landmark milestone in the company's expansion and a significant development for the evolution of regulated digital asset markets in the United States.

“From a policy perspective this is a really big deal. Bringing blockchain-based financial infrastructure into the U.S. regulatory framework, subject to the rigorous oversight and standards that govern our financial markets, is essential to not only building a market that investors, institutions, and regulators can trust, but also moving price discovery from offshore unregulated venues to the United States,” said Mark Wetjen, President of Backpack US.“This is an achievement that demonstrates that the highest standards of regulatory compliance and blockchain innovation can go hand in hand. The best features of blockchain technology – verifiability, auditability, asset mobility – are combined with best-in-class regulatory supervision on one global platform. There is no other trading platform like this in the world.”

The licenses encompass a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), establishing the regulatory foundation for Backpack to bring its global trading platform into the United States. Using these licenses, U.S. users will be able to trade crypto perpetual futures on a leveraged basis 24/7, use both fiat and crypto assets as collateral, enjoy cross-margin across their various positions, and access Backpack's global liquidity in one unified order book – all within a coordinated, CFTC-regulated compliant framework.

Approval represents a pivotal moment not only for Backpack, but for the broader U.S. financial markets. Backpack's approvals demonstrate the growing opportunity to bring sophisticated digital asset market products, infrastructure, and price discovery onshore. Having pioneered real-time proof of reserves using its unique on-chain architecture and having previously become one of the first to bring regulated perpetual futures to Europe as well, Backpack is now positioning itself at the forefront of this evolution in its homebase in the United States.

“Backpack has taken the front door approach for every single new market we've launched in, including Asia, the EU, UAE and now the United States – we enter fully regulated from day one, ready to hit the ground running,” added Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack.“The opportunity in the U.S. extends far beyond crypto traders. People increasingly expect financial products to be intuitive, connected, and easy to use. Backpack brings together everything users need in one place, lowering barriers to entry for newcomers while providing the performance and liquidity that sophisticated market participants demand.”

The approval marks an important step in Backpack's long-term commitment to building a globally connected, regulated financial institution and contributing to the next generation of American market infrastructure.

About Backpack

Backpack is a global financial institution bridging on-chain with traditional financial markets. Designed for both crypto-native and traditional investors, Backpack aims to usher in the next generation of finance with unparalleled accessibility, utility, and compliance. The Backpack group includes a fully regulated global crypto exchange, a self-custodial wallet, as well as Backpack Securities, which combines a regulated brokerage with a complementary tokenization platform to provide investors with access to real equity ownership and blockchain-native distribution of publicly traded securities together within a single product experience.

Backpack currently serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $450 billion in trading volume. For more information visit or @Backpack on X.

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