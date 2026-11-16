MENAFN - EIN Presswire) James and Jayci Allen sell grass-fed, grass-finished beef from their 1911 Moffat County Centennial Ranch, with holiday boxes and beef shares planned

CRAIG, CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Moffat County ranch family that has worked the same ground since 1911 is now selling its beef directly to consumers, including Colorado families.Ollie Allen's Frontier Meat ( ), run by James and Jayci Allen, sells grass-fed, grass-finished beef from the Allen family ranch in northwest Colorado and partner Colorado ranches. History Colorado ( ) recognized the ranch, listed as John Allen Ranch LLC, as a Centennial Ranch in 2012. The Centennial Farms & Ranches program, presented with the Colorado Department of Agriculture since 1986, honors farms and ranches that have belonged to the same family for at least 100 years and remain working operations, according to History Colorado.According to History Colorado, the original 320 acres in Moffat County were homesteaded in 1911 by Olive and George Boughton. Olive later married Tom Allen, and his homestead was added in 1917. The company is named for Olive, whom the family calls Ollie, according to the company's website.The ranch's early years were hard. History Colorado notes that Olive "was known to have skinned coyotes when times were tough in order to make the land payments." The listing also records that John Allen in 1969 bought back 1,300 acres the family had lost to the Federal Land Bank during the 1930s. Today the family ranch covers several thousand acres. The Fence Post, a regional agricultural newspaper, reported in April 2013 that John and Mary Lou Allen had received their Centennial certificate at a ceremony in Pueblo in August 2012. The same article quoted the family as saying of Olive, "It's because of her that we're here."James and Jayci Allen live on the property and run the business. John and Mary Lou Allen, the family's third generation on the ranch, are James's grandparents. James and Jayci are the fifth generation, and their daughter is the sixth. The family says grocery labels can make it hard to tell whose land and cattle stand behind a package of beef, and that selling directly lets buyers know the people and the place behind it.The company describes the cattle as grass-fed and grass-finished: they are raised on grass and, the family says, have never eaten grain. The company says the beef is processed at a USDA-inspected facility. Orders are packed frozen with insulation and dry ice, include tracking, and ship Monday through Wednesday to the contiguous United States, depending on the shipping method, the company says.The company says it plans to offer holiday beef boxes and beef shares this season."Our grass-fed, grass-finished beef reflects how our family ate when we homesteaded in 1911," said James Allen of Ollie Allen's Frontier Meat. "We're excited to share that history, legacy and taste with our customers."About Ollie Allen's Frontier MeatOllie Allen's Frontier Meat is a family-run Colorado beef company run by James and Jayci Allen from the Allen family's Centennial Ranch in Moffat County, Colorado. The company sells grass-fed, grass-finished beef from the family ranch and partner Colorado ranches. Website:

J. James Allen

Ollie Allen's Frontier Meat

+1 303-905-8846

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A 1911 Colorado Centennial Ranch Now Sells Beef Directly to Families News Provided By Agriculture Marketing Agency November 16, 2026, 21:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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